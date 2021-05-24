Liverpool take on Aston Villa in the final of the FA Youth Cup tonight, and manager Marc Bridge-Wilkinson has made no changes to the side that clinched their place.

The young Reds will be looking to become the club’s fifth side to win the FA Youth Cup, following triumphs in 1996, 2006, 2007 and 2019.

Their opponents, however, are an impressive Villa outfit comprised of many of the players to feature against Liverpool in the FA Cup third round in January.

With the tie taking place at Villa Park in front of 4,750 supporters, tonight is a big opportunity for Bridge-Wilkinson’s side, particularly as Jurgen Klopp will no doubt be watching on.

A 2-1 victory over Ipswich booked progress from the semi-finals, and Bridge-Wilkinson has stick with his lineup from that night for the final.

Harvey Davies starts between the sticks, looking to cap an impressive campaign that has seen him train and travel with the senior squad on a regular basis.

Conor Bradley, Jarell Quansah, Billy Koumetio and James Norris make up the back four, with Koumetio taking inspiration from his part in the Reds’ lap of appreciation at Anfield on Sunday evening.

In midfield, Luca Stephenson is poised to serve as the deep-lying enforcer, with Dominic Corness and Tyler Morton pulling the strings further forward.

The in-form trio of Mateusz Musialowski, James Balagizi and Max Woltman line up in attack, with Kaide Gordon cup-tied.

Semi-final goalscorer Melkamu Frauendorf and winter signing Stefan Bajcetic are among Bridge-Wilkinson’s options from the bench.

Nine of Villa’s starting lineup played a part in the FA Cup third-round clash earlier this year, while the highly rated Carney Chukwuemeka also takes his place in the side.

Liverpool: H.Davies; Bradley, Quansah, Koumetio, Norris; Stephenson, Corness, Morton; Musialowski, Balagizi, Woltman

Substitutes: Mrozek, Jonas, Bajcetic, Chambers, Wilson, Mabaya, Frauendorf