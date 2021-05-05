Liverpool’s clash at Man United was postponed on Sunday night, with the Premier League now confirming the new date and kickoff time for a vital meeting.

Talks were ongoing following the decision to postpone the Old Trafford tie due to protests that moved from outside into the stadium, with violent scenes unfolding in Manchester.

Safety concerns, along with COVID-19 protocols, forced the match to be rearranged, with Liverpool returning to Merseyside from their team hotel as representatives held discussions.

The Premier League and local authorities were also involved, with the fixture list both domestic and in Europe under consideration along with the likelihood of further protests on a rescheduled date.

Liverpool and United have now agreed to play the fixture on Thursday, May 13, with kickoff set for 8.15pm at Old Trafford.

The Reds’ trip to West Brom remains scheduled for May 16, kicking off at 4.30pm, with the trip to Burnley following on May 19.

Neither side will see this rearranged date as ideal, but with just three weeks remaining in the English top flight a compromise was required.

Victory for Liverpool would maintain their top-four hopes despite Chelsea earning a 2-0 win over Fulham on Saturday, with third-placed Leicester held to a 1-1 draw by Southampton.

The Reds are five points off Chelsea and nine behind Leicester with a game in hand, while West Ham and Tottenham also remain in the hunt for a top-four finish.