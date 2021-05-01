With their top-four chances hanging by a thread, Liverpool have to beat rivals Man United at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

Man United vs. Liverpool

Saturday, May 2, 2021 – 4.30pm (BST)

Anfield

Premier League (34)

Referee: Michael Oliver

Team News

Liverpool’s ludicrous injury problems at centre-back show no sign of going away, with Nat Phillips ruled out once again.

He joins Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip on the treatment table, although the latter has started running again, as he recovers from ankle ligament damage.

Phillips’ absence could mean that Rhys Williams is given his first start since the 1-0 defeat at home to Fulham in early March.

Fabinho is also an option at centre-back once again, but Liverpool are so much more effective when he is used in his preferred No.6 role.

Meanwhile, Jordan Henderson is still out, so Thiago and Gini Wijnaldum are likely starters, with James Milner, Curtis Jones and Naby Keita also options.

The Reds’ attack misfired badly against Newcastle and it would be a surprise if Klopp started all four of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota at Old Trafford.

Mane’s form is wretched, which could see him dropped to the substitutes’ bench, although Jota has struggled in recent weeks, too, not scoring in his last five appearances.

United may have one eye on their Europa League semi-final second leg clash with Roma next Thursday, but their 6-2 win in the first leg means the tie is all but done and dusted.

Solskjaer has no new injury problems ahead of Sunday’s game – Klopp must feel very envious!

Possible Man United XI: Henderson; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Fred, McTominay, Fernandes; Greenwood, Pogba, Rashford

Last 5 Away to Man United (All Competitions)

Lost 3-2 – January 2021 (Greenwood, Rashford, Fernandes; Salah x2)

Drew 1-1 – October 2019 (Rashford; Lallana)

Drew 0-0 – February 2019

Lost 2-1 – March 2018 (Rashford x2; Bailly OG)

Drew 1-1 – January 2017 (Ibrahimovic; Milner pen)

Old Trafford

Capacity: 74,140

*To be played behind-closed-doors

Did You Know?

Klopp has been a miracle worker during his time as Liverpool manager, transforming the club and winning two huge trophies.

The German has consistently struggled at Old Trafford, however, with performances often poor and a draw there in 2018/19 proving costly in the title battle with Man City.

In fact, Klopp is still waiting for his first win away to United, having taken six attempts to achieve that feat so far. It is the only Premier League ground he hasn’t won a match at.

Liverpool have drawn three and lost one of their four league visits to their rivals and they were beaten 3-2 in the FA Cup fourth round earlier this season.

A 1-1 draw in the Europa League in Klopp’s first season did secure qualification to the quarter-finals, though.

Form

Liverpool – Last five results (all competitions)

Drew 1-1 vs. Newcastle

Drew 2-2 vs. Leeds

Drew 0-0 vs. Real Madrid

Won 2-1 vs. Aston Villa

Lost 3-1 vs. Real Madrid

Won 3-0 vs. Arsenal

Man United – Last five results (all competitions)

Won 6-2 vs. Roma

Drew 0-0 vs. Leeds

Won 3-1 vs. Burnley

Won 2-0 vs. Granada

Won 3-1 vs. Tottenham

Klopp’s View

Speaking in his press conference on Friday, Klopp said that “both teams have to win it, (and) that’s a recipe for a good game,” praising United’s performance vs. Roma:

“They are good, especially when you let them do what they did after their half time talk.”

TV & Liveblog Info

Man United vs. Liverpool is a 4.30pm kickoff and is live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Coverage gets underway at 4pm.

Ben Twelves is in charge of This Is Anfield’s matchday liveblog, keeping you up-to-date on all the action here from 3.45pm.

* This Is Anfield will be taking part in the social media boycott this weekend – make sure you visit the website and download our App for all our usual updates, news, analysis and reaction from Sunday’s match.