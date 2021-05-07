Gini Wijnaldum is likely to be looking at his final five games as a Liverpool player, with his agent welcoming interest from other clubs ahead of a free transfer this summer.

At this point, it is no secret that Wijnaldum is preparing to move on from Anfield.

With no progress in ongoing talks with Liverpool, the Dutchman is into the final two months of his contract and, with the campaign due to end on May 23, as it stands will be playing his last games for the club.

He has remained a key player in the second half of the season despite this, wearing the captain’s armband in the absence of James Milner and the injured Jordan Henderson and Virgil van Dijk.

Wijnaldum has been free to discuss terms with clubs outside of England since January 1, but though he has been linked with Barcelona, Inter Milan and PSG among others, there has been no breakthrough as of yet.

Bayern Munich are another club touted with an interest, and though that has already been quashed by the German press, the 30-year-old is clearly open to a move to Bavaria.

The player’s agent, Humphry Nijman, has conducted an interview with Sport1 in which he invited offers from the Bundesliga champions.

“Wijnaldum is a free transfer and keeps all options open,” Nijman explained.

“FC Bayern is a great club. If you are interested in him, please feel free to speak to us.”

Sport1 speculate that Bayern will be parting ways with Corentin Tolisso along with Javi Martinez, and with Borussia Monchengladbach’s Florian Neuhaus and Rennes’ Eduardo Camavinga “too expensive,” Wijnaldum could be a solution.

Interestingly, Liverpool have been credited with an interest in Neuhaus ahead of the transfer window, with Bild‘s Christian Falk claiming back in February that the 24-year-old is on the radar.

Neuhaus is available for €40 million (£34.7m) due to a release clause in his contract, and is said to be eager to join Liverpool, where he could take Wijnaldum’s place.

It will be disappointing to see Wijnaldum leave the club, having held down a first-choice role for the majority of his five years on Merseyside, but perhaps now is the time for evolution.