Ibrahima Konate is “really happy” to be joining “one of the best teams in the world” after becoming the club’s first signing after joining from RB Leipzig.

The French centre-back was swiftly known to be the Reds’ top defensive target this summer and they have wrapped a deal up without delay.

Liverpool triggered Konate’s £36 million release clause to seal his move prior to his involvement for France’s under-21s in the European Championships that start on Monday.

The 6ft 4 defender ticks a lot of boxes for Jurgen Klopp, with age and experience both on his side having amassed 95 senior outings during his time at Leipzig.

And the 22-year-old spoke of his delight at making the move to Anfield, where he is “really looking forward” to linking up with his teammates when pre-season gets underway in mid-July.

“I’m really happy to be joining such a massive club like Liverpool,” he told the club’s official website.

“It’s a really exciting moment for me and my family and I am really looking forward to meeting my new teammates, the staff and getting started on this new chapter.

“Right now, my focus is on the U21 European Championships with France, but after this competition I know I will be joining one of the best teams in the world and that gives me a great feeling,” he continued.

“I have worked very hard for many years to get to this point, but I would like to say a big thank you to everyone at RB Leipzig and all the people I worked with there – the coaches, my teammates, the staff and especially the fans.

“Your support helped me grow up during my time there and become not only a better player, but a better man and I will always be grateful for it.”

Konate’s arrival is a welcome one to kickoff the summer and that his international exploits will see him able to complete a full pre-season is a major boost with Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip all coming back off lengthy injuries.