Jurgen Klopp has confirmed there is “no chance” of Jordan Henderson returning for Liverpool before the end of the season, but has kept hopes alive of a Euros place.

With 10 days from their next game – at Man United on Thursday night – and their final fixture of the season, the Reds will be without Henderson, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.

That has been in the pipeline for weeks, given the quartet have not been involved in team training and will require time to get back up to speed, but Klopp has now confirmed this is the case.

Asked on Henderson’s chances of making it into the England squad for this summer’s Euros, the Liverpool manager said he has “a chance,” but not for a return for Liverpool.

“Obviously, Hendo’s injury is a completely different thing [to Van Dijk],” he told reporters on Wednesday.

“Hendo doesn’t play in the moment and doesn’t train normally with us, so in the end it must be a decision between Gareth and Hendo.

“But I think there’s a chance for sure. Unfortunately not for us, but for England.”

In his interview earlier on Wednesday, Van Dan Dijk revealed there is “light at the end of the tunnel” for him, Gomez and Matip, with all three aiming for a return in time for pre-season.

Henderson is ahead of the centre-back trio in terms of his recovery, and Klopp went into further detail about his return-to-play timeframe and how it could suit England.

“Hendo didn’t train yet with the team, but between [now and] the last matchday, it will be probably around the last week where he has the chance to train with us,” he revealed.

“Then it [will have been] too long out to play for us, but then he would be completely fit.

“What makes it really different to all other English players probably, maybe Declan Rice as well, he would be properly rested.

“The problem all the managers have in the moment, each injury you get now is, first and foremost, probably ‘season-ending’ even when it’s not a serious injury.

“But with the tournament coming not too far after it, it would threaten the tournament as well – or a potential final or whatever is coming up.

“That means Hendo will be then rested and has then a proper ‘pre-season’ for the Euros if everything works to plan. So no, he’s not out of that.”