Questions pertaining to Mohamed Salah‘s love and commitment to Liverpool continue to bewilder Jurgen Klopp as his No. 11 has shown just that time and time again.

The Egyptian has been a central figure in the Reds’ success throughout the season, notching 31 goals across all competitions – the second-highest return since his debut campaign.

But in the last two games, his reaction to match-winning goals scored by himself and Alisson has thrust what the current charge to the top four means to not only him but the entire club.

Having flirted with the Spanish press and constantly been labelled as a ‘selfish player’, Salah has been perceived as the most likely to defect from the club in the eyes of others.

But his commitment and love for Liverpool and his teammates is undeniable for Klopp, who has worked alongside the winger near daily for almost four years.

“I’m not sure why it’s a question, it sounds like you are surprised. I’m not,” Klopp said in response to a question regarding Salah’s reactions of late showing his love and that he is, in fact, a team player.

“When he scored the fourth goal at United and closed that game, nobody was as fast as him so no one could be as close as we were together at West Brom.

“But I could see in his face his determination as well.

“For me, it’s difficult to answer these kinds of questions because I don’t feel these things. We are together every day and I know how much Mo is committed to this team and club.

“I don’t need a goal celebration to realise now everyone can see it, for me, it’s a completely logical thing that we celebrate goals like this.

“He is working his socks off since he was here and is in a really good moment and absolutely helpful for us and, hopefully, it stays like that for the last two games. That would be more helpful.

“I was never in doubt for his love for his teammates or club, not for one second.”