Jurgen Klopp was buzzing off the presence of Liverpool fans as his team ended an exhausting season with the unlikeliest of third-place finishes.

Just a few short months ago, it appeared as though European action was off the table completely for the Reds as a long and tumultuous season took its toll.

But a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace off the back of four successive wins place Klopp’s side back into the top-four driving seat, and results elsewhere would see them nestle into third.

After one injury after another and the subsequent impact to Liverpool’s setup, there’s no denying what a remarkable achievement it is and the manager “can’t believe it.”

“Outstanding, best I could’ve dreamt of – we wanted this feeling, this game, this atmosphere,” Klopp told BBC Radio 5 Live after the win in front of 10,000 Reds.

“Finishing the season in third is incredible, I can’t believe it – credit to the boys I can’t believe how it worked out in the last few weeks, incredible.”

“I’m so proud of the reaction of the team in bad times. Eight wins out of 10, two draws, that’s impressive,” he later told Sky Sports.

“It was not our year for the championship. I’m really happy with third place.”

The manager also had words of praise for his centre-backs and also Gini Wijnaldum, who is all but set to leave Anfield after five years at the club after being given a guard of honour post-match.

“Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips are both cut up and stitched, Rhys hasn’t trained for three days, Gini Wijnaldum leaving the club and we all love him to bits,” Klopp added.

“We will miss him so much, with football it’s normal that people leave, but I will miss him so much.”