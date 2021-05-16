Liverpool make the trip to relegated West Brom in the Premier League this afternoon – we’re live to bring you the latest from the Hawthorns.

Kickoff at Anfield is 4.30pm (BST), the referee is Mike Dean.

Henry Jackson is running tonight’s blog, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @HenryJackson87 or use the comments section below.

Teams

West Brom: Johnstone, Furlong, Ajayi, Bartley, Townsend, Diangana, Yokuslu, Phillips, Matheus Pereira, Gallagher, Robson-Kanu

Subs: Robinson, Livermore, Diagne, Peltier, Button, O’Shea, Ahearne-Grant, Maitland-Niles, Gardner-Hickman

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, R. Williams, Robertson; Fabinho, Jones, Thiago; Salah, Mane, Firmino

Subs: Adrian, Koumetio, N. Williams, Tsimikas, Wijnaldum, Shaqiri, Woodburn, Clarkson, Origi

Our coverage updates automatically below: