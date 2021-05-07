Liverpool and other 8 clubs find out their punishment from UEFA

Liverpool and eight other clubs have found out their punishment from UEFA for their attempted move to a Super League.

Nine of the 12 clubs have agreed to disembark the Super League plans and committed to UEFA, but Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus have refused and are to face further “appropriate action” – with some reports suggesting they could even face a European ban.

Combined, the nine clubs will pay a fine of €15 million (€600,000 each), plus have 5% of one season’s revenue from European competition withheld.

UEFA say that this “goodwill contribution” will go to benefit children’s and grassroots football across Europe.

Fines of €100 million would follow if they sought to join an unauthorised competition in the future.

The clubs will also re-join the European Club Association.

The Liverpool supporters union, Spirit of Shankly, this week held talks with club officials including chief executive Billy Hogan, where they requested that financial punishment from UEFA and/or the Premier League in relation to the Super League be paid by the club’s owners and not by the football club.