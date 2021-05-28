Liverpool will have a sizeable hole in their midfield following the loss of Gini Wijnaldum, but it is not expected to be filled by Brighton’s Yves Bissouma.

The 24-year-old emerged as a standout performer for the Seagulls throughout the season, missing only two of their Premier League matches to showcase a key asset in availability.

It’s a trait the Reds have now lost in Wijnaldum, and slotting a new player with a similar mould into the team has been a blueprint of Liverpool’s in recent years.

There are in-house solutions, primarily in the form of Curtis Jones, but the transfer market would allow for depth to be added – which is much-needed.

However, while Bissouma would tick a lot of boxes for the Reds, the Athletic‘s James Pearce has stated that the midfielder is “not a target.”

There have been growing reports that Bissouma could look to move on this summer and is not short on suitors, despite Brighton to demand a fee upwards of £40 million.

Liverpool’s name has readily been in the discussion, but Pearce states he is not on their immediate radar with a Wijnaldum replacement “not regarded as a necessity.”

But that could just be the club keeping their cards close to their chest.

Jones, Thiago, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are all namechecked as the options at Klopp’s disposal next season.

But after the season the Reds have endured, it would be remiss not to bolster the squad and replace the loss of Wijnaldum, who missed only 29 of the 265 games Liverpool played following his arrival.

Bissouma’s involvement in the Africa Cup of Nations with Mali would see the Reds lose four players from January to February if he was to sign, with Mohamed Salah, Naby Keita and Sadio Mane all to be involved.

It would not be the deal breaker but it would no doubt be considered when assessing a potential midfield arrival, which Liverpool surely have to invest in this summer and outgoings could be key.