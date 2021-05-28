Liverpool’s goalkeeping department is an area of interest this summer with new contracts to be on the table for each of Jurgen Klopp‘s three options.

The goalkeeping ranks experienced a reshuffle this season, meaning all three of Alisson, Adrian and Caoimhin Kelleher got minutes under their belt.

The Brazilian’s injury battles first paved the way for Adrian before Kelleher usurped him and was elevated to Klopp’s No. 2, impressing in his five outings before sustaining a late setback of his own.

And Adrian‘s move down the pecking order has led to question marks over his Anfield future, with a move back to his native Spain widely touted after two years with Liverpool.

However, he does possess a year extension in his current deal and a search for another deputy for Alisson will rest on if the 34-year-old decides to stay on.

Liverpool are “keen to retain” his services, according to the Athletic‘s James Pearce, but Adrian is currently “considering his options.”

With game time to be limited once more, there is a lot to consider and Liverpool will no doubt hope for a swift decision as they consider their summer plans.

Ones which also include tying up fresh terms for Kelleher and Alisson to reflect their place in the team, despite the latter having a deal that currently runs until 2024.

The Reds are eager to lock up their star man following his return from Copa America this summer, ensuring he remains a mainstay at Anfield for a long time to come.

But they are just three of many in-house deals Michael Edwards and co. will need to look to as time is running down for the likes of James Milner (2022), Fabinho, Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Virgil van Dijk, Roberto Firmino, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Nat Phillips, all of whom have deals that run until 2023.

With the landscape becoming clearer amid the COVID-19 pandemic, new contracts will be key in how this squad evolves in the coming seasons.