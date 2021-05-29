Next season’s Premier League is now complete, with Brentford earning promotion to the current top flight for the first time in their history – as the 50th club to do so.

The Championship playoff final was held on Saturday afternoon, with Brentford taking on Swansea for the final place in the Premier League.

Norwich and Watford had already secured their returns to the top flight through automatic promotion, but Brentford saw off Bournemouth and Swansea overcame Barnsley to book their trip to Wembley.

An early penalty from Ivan Toney and a goal from Emiliano Marcondes, along with a second-half red card for the Swans’ Jay Fulton, earned Brentford a 2-0 victory in the final.

The Bees, therefore, will take the final spot in the Premier League, becoming the 50th different club to compete in the current English top flight.

Having lost to Fulham in the 2019/20 playoff final, it is a remarkable achievement for Thomas Frank’s side, who only returned to the Championship in 2015.

Liverpool last played Brentford in 1989, in the sixth round of the FA Cup, which saw goals from Steve McMahon, John Barnes and a Peter Beardsley brace earn a 4-0 victory for Kenny Dalglish’s side.

The current Brentford squad includes former Reds youngster Sergi Canos, along with the Championship’s top scorer Toney, who struck 33 times in 48 games including the playoffs.

They played at Griffin Park until last year, when they moved to the 17,250 capacity Brentford Community Stadium.

Next month will see the release of next season’s Premier League fixtures, with Liverpool to learn when they will play Brentford, Norwich, Watford and the 16 others on June 16.