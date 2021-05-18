LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 31, 2018: Crystal Palace's manager Roy Hodgson before the FA Premier League match between Crystal Palace FC and Liverpool FC at Selhurst Park. (Pic by Dave Shopland/Propaganda)c
Roy Hodgson’s final game will be at Anfield – and that has Liverpool fans worried

Roy Hodgson has announced his decision to retire from top-flight management at the end of the season, meaning his last game in charge will be against Liverpool at Anfield.

Hodgson’s contract with Crystal Palace expires this summer, and it has long been speculated that this would be the 73-year-old’s last campaign as boss.

Palace confirmed the news on Tuesday morning, with Hodgson saying: “The moment is right for me to step down from my responsibilities of being a full-time manager.”

The former Liverpool manager will therefore take charge of two final games, those being at home to Arsenal on Wednesday night and then away to the Reds on Sunday afternoon.

Liverpool will need to get a result from their final-day clash with the Eagles to ensure a place in the top four, but the fear is now that Hodgson’s farewell will give Palace an incentive to go for broke at Anfield.

Supporters have taken to Twitter to discuss Hodgson’s departure and how it could impact the Reds’ season-closer:

It has been a long and strange managerial career for Hodgson, who began in charge of Halmstads BK in Sweden in 1976, before spells in England, Switzerland, Italy, Denmark, the UAE, Norway and Finland.

He has been an international manager on four occasions, and has coached the likes of Javier Zanetti, Roberto Carlos, Ronaldo, Andrea Pirlo and Diego Simeone.

His time in charge of Liverpool was a disaster, spanning just six months before his sacking and the appointment of Kenny Dalglish in 2011, having won just seven on 20 Premier League games.

Hodgson’s record against the Reds is poor, with three wins from 16 games, while he has lost all six meetings with Jurgen Klopp.

