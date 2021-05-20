Liverpool's Steven Gerrard celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game during the Legends match at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday March 23, 2019. See PA story SOCCER Liverpool. Photo credit should read: Peter Byrne/PA Wire.
Steven Gerrard inducted into Premier League Hall of Fame

Steven Gerrard has been inducted into the maiden class of the Premier League‘s Hall of Fame after an illustrious career for Liverpool that spanned over 17 years.

The Hall of Fame was introduced this year to commemorate the top-flight’s greatest ever players since its inception in 1992.

And the former Reds captain now takes his place after a fan and panel vote, with Gerrard joining Alan Shearer, Thierry Henry, Eric Cantona, Roy Keane, Frank Lampard and Dennis Bergkamp from a 23-man shortlist.

Gerrard’s career is one of wonder having graduated from Liverpool’s academy to play 504 times in the Premier League for a return of 120 goals and 92 assists.

His tally of games is joint-11th most of all-time having made his debut as an 18-year-old where he went on to feature in 17 consecutive seasons for his boyhood club.

Gerrard was named in the PFA Team of the Year on eight different occasions, was the PFA Young Player of the Year in 2000/01, the PFA Players’ Player of the Year in 2005/06 and the FWA Footballer of the Year in 2008/09 among other honours.

He is one of the greatest ever to grace the pitch, as illustrated by the number of players, fans and pundits alike who look up to him, and his place in the Hall of Fame is most definitely a worthy one.

Ruthless from a set-piece, a fearless leader and one of very few who could drag his team behind him singlehandedly.

‘The best there is, the best there was and the best there ever will be.’

