11 days after the fixture was to take place, Liverpool will return to Old Trafford in a bid to keep their top-four hopes alive by plotting the downfall of Man United.

Man United vs. Liverpool

Thursday, May 13, 2021 – 8.15pm (BST)

Old Trafford

Premier League (35)

Referee: Anthony Taylor

And take two.

After the protests that took place nearly two weeks ago, Jurgen Klopp will finally see his side travel back down the M62 where he will hope to see a 2615 day wait for a victory at Old Trafford end.

It hasn’t been a happy hunting ground for the Reds, but with their top-four hopes balanced on a knife-edge that will need to change come Thursday.

It’s an uphill battle but all Liverpool can do is keep the pressure on and hope others tumble where they stand tall, with only three games remaining after this contest.

Klopp’s men are unbeaten in their last five but need wins on the board now more than ever following Leicester’s win over United on Tuesday.

Into these, Reds!

Team News

The squad that overcame Southampton 2-0 last time out are all expected to be able to be called upon by Klopp, with four names still under doubt.

Prior to kickoff over the weekend, four new injuries were reported to Ozan Kabak, James Milner, Naby Keita and Ben Davies – all of whom remain doubts five days on.

It will give Klopp food for thought, however, as to whether he persists with Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips at the back or drops Fabinho into the position with United not short on pace.

Roberto Firmino will stake a claim for a return to the XI after being rested against the Saints, while Curtis Jones could be in the frame for his first start since the defeat to Chelsea at the start of April.

Last 5 Away to Man United (All Competitions)

Lost 3-2 – January 2021 (Greenwood, Rashford, Fernandes; Salah x2)

Drew 1-1 – October 2019 (Rashford; Lallana)

Drew 0-0 – February 2019

Lost 2-1 – March 2018 (Rashford x2; Bailly OG)

Drew 1-1 – January 2017 (Ibrahimovic; Milner pen)

Old Trafford

Capacity: 74,140

*To be played behind-closed-doors

Did You Know?

Over the period of four seasons together, Liverpool’s front-three have combined for just four goals against Man United across all competitions.

That accounts for a total of 22 games between them in that time, with Mohamed Salah leading the charge with three – two of which were scored in the FA Cup meeting back in January.

It’s not a generous tally and with goals elsewhere in short supply, they need to discover their goalscoring boots for this one.

Form

Liverpool – Last five results (all competitions)

Won 2-0 vs. Southampton

Drew 1-1 vs. Newcastle

Drew 1-1 vs. Leeds

Drew 0-0 vs. Real Madrid

Won 2-1 vs. Aston Villa

Man United – Last five results (all competitions)

Lost 2-1 vs. Leicester

Won 3-1 vs. Aston Villa

Lost 3-2 vs. Roma

Won 6-2 vs. Roma

Drew 0-0 vs. Leeds

Klopp’s View

The manager will speak to the press on Wednesday ahead of the game, starting at 1.15pm (BST). Stay tuned to This Is Anfield for all the updates.

TV & Liveblog Info

Man United vs. Liverpool kicks off at 8.15pm (BST) and will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage from 8pm.

Henry Jackson will keep you informed and entertained throughout all the action on our usual matchday live blog here, starting from 7.30pm.