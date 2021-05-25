Jordan Henderson‘s return to fitness has gained him a place in Gareth Southgate’s provisional England squad, while Trent Alexander-Arnold has also been included.

Southgate has today named an initial 33-man squad, before cutting that down to 26 by June 1.

This is partly to give time for those battling injury to prove their fitness, with Henderson among those after he spent the last three months out with a groin problem.

There is a place for Alexander-Arnold at this stage, though strangely Southgate is believed to prefer other options at right-back.

Chelsea’s Reece James is among those named in the provisional squad, along with Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker.

Everton defender Ben Godfrey and Brighton’s Ben White also benefit from a larger selection, giving the versatile pair a chance of making this summer’s Euros.

Question marks over Alexander-Arnold’s place at the tournament are baffling, with the 22-year-old one of the best right-backs in world football.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain unsurprisingly misses out, due to his lack of minutes this season, with Joe Gomez sidelined due to injury.

There is no spot for Nat Phillips despite muted calls for his selection, while Curtis Jones will stay as part of the England Under-21s setup for now.

England squad

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Dean Henderson, Sam Johnstone, Aaron Ramsdale

Defenders: Harry Maguire, John Stones, Conor Coady, Tyrone Mings, Ben Godfrey, Ben White, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ben Chilwell, Luke Shaw, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker, Reece James

Midfielders: Jordan Henderson, Declan Rice, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Jesse Lingard, Jude Bellingham, James Ward-Prowse

Forwards: Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Jack Grealish, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden, Mason Greenwood, Ollie Watkins, Bukayo Saka