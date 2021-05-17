LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, April 24, 2021: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Newcastle United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Trent Alexander-Arnold still “improbable” for England – and Liverpool fans are baffled

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Trent Alexander-Arnold is still expected to miss out on the England squad for the Euros, despite hitting world-class form and the squad limit being increased to 26.

Gareth Southgate has the opportunity to select 26 players for this summer’s European Championship, rather than the usual 23, but it is “improbable” Alexander-Arnold will be one of them.

That is according to The Athletic‘s David Ornstein, who reports that “there is no indication that he has leapfrogged his rivals in the manager’s mind.”

Those rivals are Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier and Reece James, who are expected to be preferred due to Southgate’s belief they “show strong defensive qualities alongside their attacking instincts.”

Alexander-Arnold, it is suggested, may not “strike that balance as well as [Southgate] believes the other candidates for the position are able to.”

As Liverpool sit top of the Premier League‘s form table in their late bid for a top-four finish, their No. 66 has been one of the best players in England in recent months.

It would be a travesty if he misses out on a major international tournament, though from a Liverpool perspective, a break could be seen as essential this summer.

Many supporters have taken to Twitter following this latest update, with Southgate coming in for criticism:

However, the bright side is that Alexander-Arnold will be rested ahead of the new campaign, which could be vital after a draining two seasons in which he has suffered with injury and illness.

But it seems baffling that Southgate would even consider leaving one of the best right-backs in world football out of his squad, particularly when his other options are hardly pulling up trees.

It could come back to bite the England manager, who should be getting the best out of another top-class generation of young talent – of which Alexander-Arnold is front and centre.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments