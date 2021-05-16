Jurgen Klopp was visibly over the moon and full of superlatives for Alisson‘s “world-class” header which secured a 2-1 win over West Brom.

The afternoon could not have got of to a worse start as West Brom hit the scoreboard first, meaning Liverpool had to come behind once more.

The pressure was on as nothing but a victory would ensure top-four remained in their hands. Mohamed Salah got the Reds back on level terms but chance after chance would then pass them by.

That was until the unlikely hero Alisson came to the fore, steering his header into the back of the net in the 95th minute. Cue delirium.

And post-match, Klopp was still buzzing with excitement over a “worldie” of a goal from his No. 1.

“We created chances but didn’t use them, and we needed the corner in the last second and our goalie to score,” Klopp told reporters.

“What a goal! What a worldie, unbelievable goal. The technique absolutely instance.

“Couldn’t have picked a better person, a better moment. Just perfect for today. We didn’t have a lot of these moments this season so I don’t think we should take it for granted.

“I saw Ali starting [to run] but my part of the goal is that I didn’t shout ‘stay back’.

“He went there and what a goal. It was incredible, wow. We saw it already 10x in the dressing room, it’s absolutely incredible.

“If Olivier Giroud scores a goal like this everybody says ‘this is a world-class goal’ and when Alisson is doing it we have to say the same.

“The way Alisson‘s teammates showed how much they like him is the best description, he’s a wonderful, wonderful person.

“Funny, smart, thoughtful, intense in moments and he’s just a great guy. Couldn’t have been a better person to have such a special moment.”

Liverpool now have three days to prepare for their trip to Burnley, where Alisson‘s goal has ensured another win is needed to take into the final day in the pursuit of top-four.