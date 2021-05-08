Thiago is already a “very important player” for Liverpool, and though Jurgen Klopp believes he is yet to see the best of his No. 6, he knows he will show it soon enough.

It has been an undoubtedly difficult season for Thiago, following his £25 million switch from Bayern Munich.

Arriving under high expectations, the Spaniard took time to adapt and endured spells out with illness and injury, but he is now a first-choice starter.

Nevertheless, there remain concerns over his output, with lazy criticism pointing to his lack of goals and assists – despite never being the player to post consistent numbers in front of goal.

Klopp, however, is “100 percent convinced” that Thiago will show his “world-class” qualities at Liverpool.

“That happened already,” he said, when asked if the 30-year-old needed more time to adjust.

“Thiago became, in a really difficult season, a very important player for us. So that’s probably the most important thing you can say about him.

“He started really well then got a bad injury – an annoying injury as well, because it took really long – coming back then into a team where it’s not clicking as a football player.

“He’s a really hardworking guy, but comes rather from the tactical side. He was used to different patterns at Munich, all these kinds of things.

“It’s just not a year where a new signing just shines, especially in midfield.

“Diogo is then, in moments, a little bit easier – even though he had a really difficult injury as well – because he finished situations off.

“[Jota] was not involved so much in the creating, but creating is the moment when really different things have to work out together.

“That’s why it was difficult for Thiago. But we are completely happy with him.

“We will see the best [of him]. I don’t think we saw it already, but that’s not a problem.

“We are 100 percent convinced we will get the best out of him, because he is a world-class player.”