Liverpool beat West Brom 2-1 in the most incredible circumstances – frankly, only one player was going to stand out in the ratings!

The Reds had to beat the relegated Baggies on Sunday afternoon or accept that their top-four fate was decided.

Hal Robson-Kanu’s opener meant that sinking feeling returned again, but the brilliant Mohamed Salah made it 1-1 before half-time.

Liverpool huffed and puffed for a winner, and just as it looked as though they had run out of time, Alisson headed home in the fifth minute of stoppage time for incredible scenes.

Here we compare our player ratings with those from the Liverpool Echo, the Mirror, BBC Sport, FotMob and the TIA readers.

It was no surprise to see Alisson (8.9) get the highest average rating, following a truly remarkable winning goal.

The Brazilian delivered the biggest moment of the season to date, leaping highest and burying a header that a top striker would have been proud of.

TIA’s Joanna Durkan hailed Alisson as an “absolute legend”, also adding that he made some “timely claims and punches” earlier in the game.

Meanwhile, the Echo‘s Ian Doyle lauded the goalkeeper’s “incredible header”, in what was a moment that will be replayed forever.

In second place was Thiago (8.6), who produced a fantastic performance in the middle of the park, running the show.

The Spaniard enjoyed a 91 percent pass completion rate, according to FotMob, also playing an impressive five key passes.

Durkan felt Thiago was a “constant thorn” in West Brom‘s side, endlessly keeping the ball ticking over and “throwing a lollipop or two.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold (7.8) completed the top-three, once again catching the eye with some sumptuous quality on the ball.

While it was his attacking play that stood out, Doyle was quick to praise a “fine block” to deny Robson-Kanu in the first half.

Sadio Mane (5.8) was off the boil yet again for the Reds, as his season of woes continues.

The out-of-form forward didn’t create a single change during the game, getting worse as the match went on, not for the want of trying.

Next up for Liverpool is a massive trip to Burnley on Wednesday evening (8.15pm BST), with fans returning to Turf Moor.