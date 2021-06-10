Liverpool have already dipped into the transfer market to boost their defensive ranks, and following the departure of Gini Wijnaldum, they have consistently been linked to midfielders.

But the line is that the Reds are ‘not planning‘ to sign a replacement for the Dutchman as they instead look in-house with the options already at their disposal.

It would certainly be a risk considering the personnel currently on the list, with three over the age of 30 and a handful having question marks over their ability to stay fit and available.

It has not stopped the Reds from being linked with a multitude of midfielders across Europe, however, including Leicester’s Youri Tielemans and Roma’s Lorenzo Pellegrini.

The former poses as an exciting option who fits the bill of a young player, 24, with the key asset of availability on his side having started 49 of his 51 games for the Foxes in 2020/21.

Tielemans has a contract until 2023 and Leicester are eager to extend, ensuring any move would not be cheap – with Belgian outlet Het Nieuwsblad citing a fee of €70-80 million (£60-70m) – but the offer of Champions League football could prove key.

His experience and tactical versatility make him an attractive option, but Liverpool would not be the only interested suitors such is his quality, but the reported fee is one the Reds would negotiate if Tielemans stated a desire to leave following his Euro campaign.

But it is Pellegrini who went from a touted transfer candidate by the Mirror‘s David Maddock to a player with a £25.8 million bid from the Reds in the space of a month, according to Corriere Dello Sport.

The 24-year-old has failed to agree to new terms at Roma and Jose Mourinho’s arrival leaves the door ajar for an exit, but the reliability of Corriere Dello Sport‘s bid claim is questionable.

The Italian has a €30 million release clause and thus the Reds would have activated it with their reported bid.

One can certainly see why the Reds would be interested, as he too possesses midfield versatility with leadership credentials and the ability to find the net, with 11 goals and nine assists this season.

But with his contract expiring in 2022, it is not out of the realm of possibility that Roma are peddling interest and competition for Pellegrini.

All could rest on how much Liverpool receive from outgoing players, but if the opportunity presents you would expect the Reds to bolster their midfield ranks, and these are just two exciting options linked so far.