Where Caoimhin Kelleher will ply his trade next season has been readily discussed in recent weeks as Liverpool look to iron out their goalkeeping ranks.

The 2020/21 season saw all three of Jurgen Klopp‘s senior options make appearances as Alisson battled with injury and cup competitions allowed for rotation.

But the biggest move would see Kelleher rise above Adrian in the pecking order and before an injury of his own would strike late in the season, he would feature five teams.

Composed and quick to react, he duly impressed as Alisson‘s deputy. And with a new contract in the works, there had been suggestions that he could depart on loan next season with Adrian signing an extension to reinstate his No. 2 status.

However, the Liverpool Echo have reported that the Reds have “no intention” of sending the 22-year-old out on loan – despite a long list of suitors.

Regular game time away from Anfield would undoubtedly assist with his development, but the report goes on to say that there are “no plans” for Kelleher other than remaining as a member of Liverpool’s first team.

In addition to that, the Reds are also “hopeful” that Adrian will extend his stay at Anfield to see Klopp still have three senior options at his disposal.

Kelleher’s progress, meanwhile, will be rewarded with fresh terms as he enters the final year of his current deal, which will cap off a memorable period in his young career.

Kelleher coupled his breakthrough with Liverpool with a senior international debut for Ireland in their final game of the summer, replacing Man City‘s Gavin Bazunu at half-time in Hungary.

The youngster impressed with his athleticism as he ensured his side kept a clean sheet to sign off 2020/21 – and now a break awaits before Liverpool return for pre-season on July 12.