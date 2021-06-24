Caoimhin Kelleher has committed his long-term future to Liverpool after being rewarded with a new five-year deal following a breakthrough year at Anfield.

The 22-year-old made significant strides forward in 2020/21 having usurped Adrian to rise to No. 2 in the pecking order behind Alisson.

Kelleher may have made just five appearances for the Reds last season, but it was his composure and quick reactions on the big stage, among other traits, that saw him impress and confidence levels rise in his ability.

Injury would disrupt the end of his campaign, but the young ‘keeper did more than enough to warrant an extended stay and Liverpool have duly rewarded him.

“I am happy to get it over the line and finally done; it was in the pipeline for a few months with negotiations and stuff, so I am delighted to get it done,” Kelleher told the club’s official website.

“For me, it was a positive moment to commit my future to the club for the next few years.

“It’s such a big club and it’s an honour to be a part of it, so when I got the chance to sign for a few more years I was obviously delighted. I just want to keep my progress going at the club, really.”

Kelleher’s Premier League and Champions League debuts for the Reds in 2020/21 was followed by an international debut for Ireland follow in June to cap off an incredible rise.

And he is looking forward to continuing to push Alisson and see both of their performance levels rise with no plans for a loan spell despite Adrian also extending his deal to remain at Anfield.

“It was a big year for me in terms of playing the first-team games this year and more important games; being thrown into the Champions League and Premier League games was big for my development and being able to handle that,” Kelleher continued.

“It gave me a lot of confidence to try to push on, to try to keep pushing Ali because I can play at that kind of level as well and do well. I am looking forward, try to keep pushing him and we’ll see what happens.”