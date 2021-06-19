Diogo Jota aiming for landmark goal & fans love ‘box office’ Robertson’s show

Liverpool’s England and Scotland players were left to split the bill in the end at Wembley, but the games keep on coming and two more Reds could be in action today.

Damp squib rather than clash for the ages? It felt a little like that in the end watching Robbo and his merry men frustrate England in the rain, with the Scots the more value for a point – and perhaps even for three.

Euro 2020 games don’t even halt for a minute though, with the group stage now about midway through; the ‘group of death’ returns on Saturday to kick-start the weekend – and hopefully the goals, after just three in yesterday’s three games.

Here’s everything you need to know about these next games, and what the world thought about the last ones.

Day eight talking points

Alexander Isak continues to see his price tag rise and his admirers grow – out of the six or seven strikers on show on Friday, he was easily most impressive despite not scoring.

Harry Kane sits at the opposite end of the spectrum, subdued and subbed for the second game running after no impact for England.

Patrik Schick is now in the lead for the Golden Boot with his three goals, yesterday’s coming from the penalty spot.

Today’s fixtures

Hungary vs France, Group F, 2pm on BBC One

Portugal vs Germany, Group F, 5pm on ITV

Spain vs Poland, Group E, 8pm on BBC One

Expectations on…

Germany boss Joachim Low. He’s leaving after the tournament, Hansi Flick his replacement, and desperately wants to leave on a high point after such a long time at the helm.

But for the past year or more, his team have been hampered by inconsistency, failing to find the right formation to give balance in the team and their attack was blunt and predictable against France.

It won’t be much easier against Portugal, so Low has to find the individual or the tactical tweak which can make a difference, or Germany could be looking at a very early exit.

Key battle to watch

Sweden, Slovakia, Spain, Poland – not many would have predicted that group order, even at this stage. The Spain-Poland clash tonight is vital for all sorts of reasons, but the biggest deciding factor will be in who can actually find the net this time.

As such, we’ll look at the two strikers: Robert Lewandowski was largely anonymous in their first game, while Alvaro Morata was the opposite: heavily involved but missing everything that fell his way.

Which of the two can pull the trigger in more composed, clinical fashion could push their team through and the other to the brink of an exit.

Fans are talking about…

Yep, that’s the stage we’re at after game two: making players trend who didn’t make the squad.

England-tweeting folk have Patrick Bamford in mind as the one who would have ‘made the difference’.

England have nothing close to a natural goalscorer on the pitch now. If Kane isn't fit, which he clearly isn't, it makes it even more bizarre that Bamford got nowhere near the squad. — Tom (@tom_muldowney) June 18, 2021





Bamford would of genuinely been more use than kane so far. — Dave from beeston (@beestondave1) June 18, 2021





Aside from the goals, what you get from this bloke is the pressing, the fitness, the great link up play, the pace, the ability to hold up the ball… Patrick Bamford – they don’t deserve you pal. pic.twitter.com/LnLi1efMqw — Lucy (@Lucy_LUFC) June 18, 2021





I think Patrick Bamford has doubled his value by not being selected for the Euros #lufc #ENG — Mark Hall ????????? (@shadwellian) June 18, 2021

From the Scottish (and the non-England supporting English) side, there was also praise for Andy Robbo’s performance…and a few jokes for our left-back joker!

Criminal that we’ve been robbed of Trent vs Robertson here tonight, it would’ve been box office. — Keifer MacDonald (@KeiferMacd) June 18, 2021





Megan Rapinoe being assaulted by Andy Robertson. How is this ok? ? pic.twitter.com/T8SeUJWe1L — chloe? (@lfchIoe) June 18, 2021





How did we find Robertson though, he’s so so good — S ?? (@9squeeze) June 18, 2021





? – Andy Robertson ahead of kick off. pic.twitter.com/z6wKpnHuPN — ??? ???? ? (@TheEuropeanLad) June 18, 2021





Andy Robertson vs England ??????? • 90% passing

• 28/31 passes

• 1 chance created (2nd in game)

• 52 touches (1st for Scotland)

• 1/2 tackles

• 2 clearances

• 1 interception Clean sheet at Wembley ? pic.twitter.com/uTbZcsnZzI — LFC Stats (@LFCData) June 18, 2021

Reds in action

Diogo Jota started Portugal’s first game and is in line to do so again when they take on Germany. He started well against Hungary before fading so will be hoping to get his first major tournament goal today – and it would also make him the joint third-highest goalscorer in the Portugal squad already, just 16 caps in!

After that, Thiago Alcantara will be hoping to return to Spain’s starting XI after coming off the bench in their opener.

Predictions

France to put two or three past Hungary, Portugal to take at least a point off Germany, Spain to beat Poland unless every chance falls to Morata.