Divock Origi has looked to give back to the city he has called home for seven years, working in partnership with the University of Liverpool to help provide opportunities to young people.

The 26-year-old will famously be remembered at Liverpool for his timely goals against Everton, Tottenham and Barcelona, ensuring his name will always be associated with the Reds.

But the Belgian is looking to make just as an important impact off the field for future generations in Liverpool, providing a donation for the ‘Divock Origi Scholarship’ at the university.

The importance of opportunity is not lost on Origi and this is certainly one way to help young people in the city “achieve greatness.”

“From a purpose perspective and understanding the position of influence and impact I’m blessed to have,” Origi said.

“I know the importance of being given an opportunity, while also truly believing in the ability of future generations to achieve greatness.”

The scholarship will initially be open to two students and will cover tuition fees for the duration of an undergraduate degree (£9,250 per year) and living costs (£3,000), before growing by one student in each of the two years to follow.

It’s a brilliant legacy to carve out for oneself and the pro-vice-chancellor for education at the university, professor Gavin Brown, had glowing words of endearment for Origi.

“I am delighted that we have Divock Origi partnering with us to create new opportunities for young people in Liverpool,” he said.

“Divock is an inspiring figure for young people in our city and his support will help us in our aim to nurture local talent and potential.”

It’s an insight into what is important for Origi and it cannot be understated how invaluable a scholarship is for young people who are looking to continue their education.