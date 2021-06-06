Rachel Furness continued to impress for Liverpool Women in 2020/21, in what was a season that saw them miss out on the sole promotion spot back to the Women’s Super League.

The Reds started the campaign in the knowledge that only top spot would secure a place back in the top-flight at the first time of asking, but they would fall 11 points short.

The season would take a turn in January with the shock departure of Vicky Jepson, but a strong end to the campaign provided an injection of optimism heading into the summer.

And Matt Beard is to return to the helm as Liverpool take another crack at emerging as the division’s champions.

Looking back, Liverpool had a number of standouts in 2020/21, but not all will be in red by the time next season rolls around. For now, here’s a look at the numbers behind Liverpool Women’s campaign.

Liverpool Women

Games played (all comps): 24

Wins: 12

Draws: 6

Defeats: 6

Goals Scored: 40

Goals Conceded: 21

Clean Sheets: 11

FA Women’s Championship: 3rd (39 points)

FA Cup: 4th round

League Cup: Knocked out, 3rd in group

Leading Women

Most Starts: Taylor Hinds (24), Niamh Fahey (23), Rhiannon Roberts (20), Rachael Laws (18)

Most Sub Apps: Missy Bo Kearns (9), Amalie Thestrup, Jess Clarke (6)

Top Scorer: Rachel Furness (7), Rinsola Babajide (6), Amalie Thestrup (4)

Most Assists: Missy Bo Kearns, Ashley Hodson (4), Rinsola Babajide, Rachel Furness, Amalie Thestrup (3)

Most Clean Sheets: Rachael Laws (9), Rylee Foster (2)

Goals + Assists: Rinsola Babajide (9), Rachael Furness (8), Amalie Thestrup (7), Missy Bo Kearns (6)