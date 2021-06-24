Liverpool fans can still document the momentous chapter in Jurgen Klopp’s tenure as the club’s quartet of trophies remain on view at Anfield.

The 2018/19 and 2019/20 seasons were a dream for all those associated with Liverpool Football Club, with four trophies added to the cabinet to take the silverware tally to 48.

Thanks to the triumph in Madrid in June 2019, Klopp‘s men went on to pick up the UEFA Super Cup and the club’s first-ever Club World Cup.

The long-awaited Premier League title would follow soon after, with a staggering campaign seeing the title officially secured with seven games remaining and one which would end with an 18-point advantage.

After Jordan Henderson gave each the shuffle treatment, fans can now feast their eyes on the Reds’ domination, with all four trophies remaining on display for a photo opportunity at Anfield.

And the way to get up close and personal is to enjoy one of the club’s stadium tour offerings, an incredible experience for any age whether you’ve never been to Anfield or have done so countless times.

Covid secure guidelines remain in place at Anfield and Reds will need to a pre-book their chosen tour. Season ticket holders and members can currently enjoy a 30 percent discount.

The club first organised for the four trophies to placed together on the night of the club’s Premier League title celebrations, and players were quick to post the images across their social media platforms.

It had been a wish for the boss to have all four placed together to celebrate an “unbelievable” achievement.

“We are champions of Europe, England the world. I know how it sounds but it is the truth. It’s unbelievable to be honest. We won four trophies – big ones – and I couldn’t be more proud,” Klopp said at the time.

“But I will have a picture with all four trophies because it doesn’t happen too often. So we should make sure we have this picture. But we will not stop.”

Now it’s time to take your own before Liverpool get back on the pitch and look to add to their tally.

