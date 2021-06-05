Despite his season ending in March due to injury, Layton Stewart still topped the scoring charts for the Liverpool academy this season – though he now has competition.
It was another mixed campaign for the young Reds, as across the age groups there were dovetailing fortunes, with the under-18s more successful than their older counterparts.
The under-23s were forced to settle for a mid-table finish in
Bridge-Wilkinson also led his side to the final of the FA Youth Cup, and it was in that tournament that a new attacking core rose to prominence.
Injury to Stewart was not as devastating as expected, with a host of young players to keep an eye on heading into the next campaign.
So who stood out in Liverpool’s youth ranks in 2020/21? Here, we take a look at the numbers.
Liverpool U23s & U21s
Games Played: 27
Wins: 10
Draws: 5
Losses: 12
Goals Scored: 53
Goals Conceded: 63
Clean Sheets: 5
Premier League 2: 7th in Division 1
EFL Trophy: Knocked out, 4th in Group D
Most Starts: Tom Clayton (25)
Most Sub Apps: Fidel O’Rourke (14)
Top Scorer: Jake Cain (7)
Most Assists: Jake Cain, Owen Beck (5)
Most Clean Sheets: Caoimhin Kelleher (3)
Liverpool U18s
Games Played: 30
Wins: 22
Draws: 1
Losses: 7
Goals Scored: 93
Goals Conceded: 31
Clean Sheets: 10
U18 Premier League: 3rd in North Division
FA Youth Cup: Final, lost to Aston Villa
Most Starts: Jarell Quansah, Max Woltman (27)
Most Sub Apps: James McConnell (9)
Top Scorer: Layton Stewart (15)
Most Assists: Dominic Corness, James Balagizi (10)
Most Clean Sheets: Fabian Mrozek (4)
Overall
Most Apps: Max Woltman (30), Jarell Quansah (28), Dominic Corness (27)
Most Starts: Max Woltman, Jarell Quansah (27), Dominic Corness (26)
Most Sub Apps: Fidel O’Rourke (14), Abdi Sharif, James McConnell (9)
Top Scorers: Layton Stewart (17), Mateusz Musialowki, Max Woltman (12)
Most Assists: James Balagizi, Dominic Corness (10), Max Woltman (9)
Goals + Assists: Max Woltman (21), Layton Stewart (20), Tyler Morton, Mateusz Musialowski (17)
Most Clean Sheets: Fabian Mrozek (4), Jakub Ojrzynski (4), Caoimhin Kelleher (3)
