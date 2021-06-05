KIRKBY, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 31, 2020: Liverpool's Layton Stewart (C) celebrates after scoring the fourth goal with fellow goal-scorers Max Woltman (L) and Tyler Morton (R) during the Under-18 Premier League match between Liverpool FC Under-18's and Newcastle United FC Under-18's at the Liverpool Academy. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Layton Stewart stars as new front 3 emerges – Liverpool academy’s 2020/21 in numbers

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Despite his season ending in March due to injury, Layton Stewart still topped the scoring charts for the Liverpool academy this season – though he now has competition.

It was another mixed campaign for the young Reds, as across the age groups there were dovetailing fortunes, with the under-18s more successful than their older counterparts.

The under-23s were forced to settle for a mid-table finish in Premier League 2, whereas it was another title challenge for the U18s, under new management in Marc Bridge-Wilkinson.

Bridge-Wilkinson also led his side to the final of the FA Youth Cup, and it was in that tournament that a new attacking core rose to prominence.

Injury to Stewart was not as devastating as expected, with a host of young players to keep an eye on heading into the next campaign.

So who stood out in Liverpool’s youth ranks in 2020/21? Here, we take a look at the numbers.

 

Liverpool U23s & U21s

KIRKBY, ENGLAND - Saturday, February 27, 2021: Liverpool's Jake Cain (R) celebrates with team-mate captain Ben Woodburn (L) after scoring the third goal during the Premier League 2 Division 1 match between Liverpool FC Under-23's and Arsenal FC Under-23's at the Liverpool Academy. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Games Played: 27

Wins: 10

Draws: 5

Losses: 12

Goals Scored: 53

Goals Conceded: 63

Clean Sheets: 5

Premier League 2: 7th in Division 1

EFL Trophy: Knocked out, 4th in Group D

SEAGRAVE, ENGLAND - Monday, May 10, 2021: Liverpool's Owen Beck during the Premier League 2 Division 1 match between Leicester City FC Under-23's and Liverpool FC Under-23's at the Leicester City Training Ground. Liverpool won 2-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Most Starts: Tom Clayton (25)

Most Sub Apps: Fidel O’Rourke (14)

Top Scorer: Jake Cain (7)

Most Assists: Jake Cain, Owen Beck (5)

Most Clean Sheets: Caoimhin Kelleher (3)

Liverpool U18s

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Friday, April 30, 2021: Liverpool’s Mateusz Musialowski (R) celebrates with team-mates after scoring the third goal during the FA Youth Cup Quarter-Final match between Liverpool FC Under-18's and Arsenal FC Under-18's at Anfield. Liverpool won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Games Played: 30

Wins: 22

Draws: 1

Losses: 7

Goals Scored: 93

Goals Conceded: 31

Clean Sheets: 10

U18 Premier League: 3rd in North Division

FA Youth Cup: Final, lost to Aston Villa

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Friday, April 30, 2021: Liverpool’s James Balagizi (L) and Max Woltman (R) celebrate after the FA Youth Cup Quarter-Final match between Liverpool FC Under-18's and Arsenal FC Under-18's at Anfield. Liverpool won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Most Starts: Jarell Quansah, Max Woltman (27)

Most Sub Apps: James McConnell (9)

Top Scorer: Layton Stewart (15)

Most Assists: Dominic Corness, James Balagizi (10)

Most Clean Sheets: Fabian Mrozek (4)

Overall

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, February 22, 2020: Liverpool's Layton Stewart celebrates scoring the third goal, his hat-trick, to put his side 3-0 up during the Under-18 FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at the Liverpool Academy. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Most Apps: Max Woltman (30), Jarell Quansah (28), Dominic Corness (27)

Most Starts: Max Woltman, Jarell Quansah (27), Dominic Corness (26)

Most Sub Apps: Fidel O’Rourke (14), Abdi Sharif, James McConnell (9)

Top Scorers: Layton Stewart (17), Mateusz Musialowki, Max Woltman (12)

Most Assists: James Balagizi, Dominic Corness (10), Max Woltman (9)

Goals + Assists: Max Woltman (21), Layton Stewart (20), Tyler Morton, Mateusz Musialowski (17)

Most Clean Sheets: Fabian Mrozek (4), Jakub Ojrzynski (4), Caoimhin Kelleher (3)

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments