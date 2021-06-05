Despite his season ending in March due to injury, Layton Stewart still topped the scoring charts for the Liverpool academy this season – though he now has competition.

It was another mixed campaign for the young Reds, as across the age groups there were dovetailing fortunes, with the under-18s more successful than their older counterparts.

The under-23s were forced to settle for a mid-table finish in Premier League 2 , whereas it was another title challenge for the U18s, under new management in Marc Bridge-Wilkinson.

Bridge-Wilkinson also led his side to the final of the FA Youth Cup, and it was in that tournament that a new attacking core rose to prominence.

Injury to Stewart was not as devastating as expected, with a host of young players to keep an eye on heading into the next campaign.

So who stood out in Liverpool’s youth ranks in 2020/21? Here, we take a look at the numbers.

Liverpool U23s & U21s

Games Played: 27

Wins: 10

Draws: 5

Losses: 12

Goals Scored: 53

Goals Conceded: 63

Clean Sheets: 5

Premier League 2: 7th in Division 1

EFL Trophy: Knocked out, 4th in Group D

Most Starts: Tom Clayton (25)

Most Sub Apps: Fidel O’Rourke (14)

Top Scorer: Jake Cain (7)

Most Assists: Jake Cain, Owen Beck (5)

Most Clean Sheets: Caoimhin Kelleher (3)

Liverpool U18s

Games Played: 30

Wins: 22

Draws: 1

Losses: 7

Goals Scored: 93

Goals Conceded: 31

Clean Sheets: 10

U18 Premier League: 3rd in North Division

FA Youth Cup: Final, lost to Aston Villa

Most Starts: Jarell Quansah, Max Woltman (27)

Most Sub Apps: James McConnell (9)

Top Scorer: Layton Stewart (15)

Most Assists: Dominic Corness, James Balagizi (10)

Most Clean Sheets: Fabian Mrozek (4)

Overall

Most Apps: Max Woltman (30), Jarell Quansah (28), Dominic Corness (27)

Most Starts: Max Woltman, Jarell Quansah (27), Dominic Corness (26)

Most Sub Apps: Fidel O’Rourke (14), Abdi Sharif, James McConnell (9)

Top Scorers: Layton Stewart (17), Mateusz Musialowki, Max Woltman (12)

Most Assists: James Balagizi, Dominic Corness (10), Max Woltman (9)

Goals + Assists: Max Woltman (21), Layton Stewart (20), Tyler Morton, Mateusz Musialowski (17)

Most Clean Sheets: Fabian Mrozek (4), Jakub Ojrzynski (4), Caoimhin Kelleher (3)