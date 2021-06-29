Liverpool are due to report back for pre-season training in less than a fortnight, but the club are yet to confirm their plans for warmup friendlies – along with six others.

Jurgen Klopp will welcome his squad back to Kirkby on July 12, with Ibrahima Konate and Mohamed Salah due among the first in for initial tests and light sessions.

The Reds have typically played their first pre-season friendlies around a week after their return, which would suggest that this year’s opening game could be on the weekend of July 17/18.

However, there is still no confirmation of when or who Klopp’s side will play in preparation for the 2021/22 campaign.

Liverpool are one of seven Premier League clubs yet to announce their pre-season schedule, along with Aston Villa, Brighton, Burnley, Man City, Southampton and Wolves.

It is maintained that this is due to the logistical problems faced due to the COVID-19 pandemic and ever-changing travel guidelines, but that has not stopped the likes of Arsenal, Everton and Watford.

Arsenal and Everton will both fly to the United States to take part in the Florida Cup in Orlando towards the end of July, along with Inter Milan and Colombian side Millonarios.

COVID-19 restrictions have been eased significantly in the US due to their vaccine rollout, with full stadia permitted, which suggests a Stateside tour would be a safer option for Premier League clubs.

Watford, meanwhile, are set to host Nantes (July 31) and their sister-club Udinese (August 7) in a pair of friendlies at Vicarage Road, despite both France and Italy currently being on the UK government’s amber list.

Liverpool have been in talks with both Villa and Newcastle over a friendly at Anfield, while Tranmere, Rangers and Osasuna are among the clubs also expected to be involved in their schedule.

Rangers have announced friendlies against Tranmere (July 10), Arsenal (July 17) and Blackpool (July 21), but despite there being a gap open on July 14, there is no chance of the Reds agreeing to a friendly two days after their return.

Instead, the two clubs are more likely to meet on the weekend of July 24/25, though that is only speculation at this stage.

Klopp is also hoping to bring his players to France or Austria for a training camp, as has become customary, but there is no confirmation yet, again due to travel concerns.

Regardless, it is strange that there has been no announcement so far, particularly for domestic friendlies as there are no restrictions in that respect.

For fans hoping to catch Liverpool live this pre-season, there will be an even longer wait for ticket news.