Liverpool’s summer plans are likely to involve a return to France or Austria, while there’s confidence that Trent Alexander-Arnold will be ready for the start of pre-season.

With the 2020/21 season now in the rearview mirror and players jetting off to either represent their country or kickstart their summer break, a look at what’s next is never far away.

Jurgen Klopp will reunite with members of his squad on July 12, seven weeks after the conclusion of the campaign, where he is set to initially be without a number of familiar faces due to representing their respective countries.

But they are expected to link back up during a pre-season that will see the Reds return to Europe, with France or Austria the likely destination for a training camp.

A return to Europe was expected due to the continuing pandemic, with keeping things close to home appears the priority within ever-changing travel restrictions.

As they did in 2020, Liverpool will then be expected to organise their own friendly fixtures – but there could be a reduced schedule with the season kicking off less than five weeks after their return to training.

Meanwhile, the Mirror‘s David Maddock reports that there is “confidence” over Trent Alexander-Arnold recovering from his quad injury in time for the start of pre-season.

Currently, Austria and France are on the UK government’s ‘amber’ list – which means they require a 10-day quarantine on return, but by July this could have changed.

The uncertainty, therefore, will likely see the club draft a number of prospective plans to allow for flexibility at short notice, but they will be keen to avoid the happenings of 2020.

A return to Evian, France had been pencilled in last summer, only for a change at very short notice to see the Reds relocate to Salzburg, Austria.

This time around, Lyon could be a potential opponent after a suggestion for a memorial friendly in tribute to Gerard Houllier.

Liverpool should also have Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip back for the first day.

The likes of Sadio Mane, James Milner, Nat Phillips, Kostas Tsimikas, Divock Origi, Caoimhin Kelleher, Curtis Jones, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Rhys Williams and Harvey Elliott are also to be present.