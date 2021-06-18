We’ve had a full week of Euro 2020 action now and has contained everything football fans might have wanted – and some we didn’t. Friday brings the biggest international for the home nations since England’s World Cup semi-final three years ago.

Another Dutch game, another impressive Gini Wijnaldum showing, hey?

The former No5 is in Liverpool’s past, but today is very much about the present, as two legit stars of Jurgen Klopp‘s team could well go head-to-head.

That’s for tonight – there’s a whole lot of action to get through before England vs Scotland is on the agenda.

Day seven talking points

Kevin de Bruyne returned from injury for the first time since the Champions League final and took 45 minutes to remind everyone why he’s among the very best in the world

Belgium broke Denmark hearts a little with a comeback 2-1 win, De Bruyne assisting and scoring, while Netherlands qualified along with the Red Devils by beating Austria 2-0

Group B could see three teams end on three points, if Denmark can beat Russia next time out

Ukraine and Austria effectively have a play-off in their final group game to see who takes second and who has to rely on being a best third-place finisher

Today’s fixtures

Sweden vs Slovakia, Group E, 2pm on BBC One

Croatia vs Czech Republic, Group D, 5pm on BBC One

England vs Scotland, Group D, 8pm on ITV

Chile vs Bolivia, Copa America, 10pm on BBC iPlayer

Expectations on…

Harry Kane. He was utterly anonymous in England’s opener, a passenger for the team who was eventually subbed off late on.

Far more is expected from him after the season he has had and this is England’s biggest match in three years, so he has to step up.

Reports suggest Gareth Southgate is possibly considering changes at left-back and in midfield; another showing like last week’s and centre-forward might be added to the list of swaps, too.

Key battle to watch

Scotland’s left versus England’s right. It might well be where the visitors from the north have their best chance of success: Kieran Tierney is back, Andy Robertson was fantastic in the first game and Che Adams usually roams that side in the attack…if he starts.

Against that, Kyle Walker’s pace seems likely to see him retain his place, Phil Foden or any of the other right-sided attacking options the Wembley hosts have are all fantastic.

Could be a brilliant game, if they don’t all cower in fear at the prospect of an entire country deriding them on social media if they lose.

Reds in action

Andy Robbo for Scotland could go almost directly up against his club captain Jordan Henderson.

That’s if Hendo is passed fit enough to feature and is given the nod, having not played the opener for England.

Fans are talking about…

Gennaro Gattuso, randomly. He was appointed Fiorentina manager just over three weeks ago, then stepped down and was quickly linked with the Spurs job.

Within a few hours, #notoGattuso was trending on Twitter as Tottenham fans and plenty more from around the Premier League voiced their opposition to a coach who has a history of making disparaging comments about same-sex marriage and has been accused of racist turns of phrase more than once.

By early Friday morning, it appeared the message had gone through and he’s out of the running for the job.

#NoToGattuso now trending in the UK as Spurs fans express opposition to latest managerial target who has history of backward comments about women, same-sex marriage and racism. Given the pressure already on Levy, interesting to see where this goes. — Dan Kilpatrick (@Dan_KP) June 17, 2021





Poor record as a manager.

Expressed views diametrically contrary to the club's stated aims on equality, diversity etc.

Sanctioned for a physical assault on a @SpursOfficial employee.

This is not right. This must not stand.#NoToGattusohttps://t.co/jn3l3II2dc pic.twitter.com/kP7FPyIMHq — Danny Kelly (@dannykellywords) June 17, 2021





Many Spurs fans wanted Poch back, some thought it was too early. Many wanted Conte, some thought it wouldn’t work out. Fonseca was underwhelming but fans were coming round to it but to see #NoToGattuso top UK trend says it all. Quiet first week for Fabio Paratici. #THFC — Michael Bridge (@MichaelBridge_) June 18, 2021





“We are acutely aware of the need to select someone whose values reflect those of our great Club.” I can’t believe this needs saying but Gennaro Gattuso is not that man.#NoToGattuso pic.twitter.com/lRFnFnO4uY — Noz Ahmed (@NozAhmed) June 17, 2021





Predictions

Another Sweden draw, Croatia to pick up a victory…and England to qualify and leave Scotland on the brink with their second win.