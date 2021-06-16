Liverpool will begin the 2021/22 Premier League campaign away to Norwich City, with the full fixture list for the new season released.
The Premier League returns on August 14, with the Reds looking to renew their title challenge after injuries denied the chance of defending their crown in 2020/21.
Jurgen Klopp expects to have all three of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip back for the start of pre-season, and they will be joined by a new face in Ibrahima Konate.
A summer of preparation will then make way for the trip to Carrow Road to face the newly promoted Canaries.
The first home game a week later sees Burnley at Anfield, followed by Chelsea.
Boxing Day sees Leeds United as the visitors to Anfield, while the Reds also close out the season at home to Wolves on May 22.
A trip to Man City in early April has the potential to be a title six-pointer.
Key Dates
- First game: Norwich (A)
- Final game: Wolves (H)
- Boxing Day: Leeds (H)
- New Year’s Day: Chelsea (A)
Everton:Nov. 30 (A), April 23 (H) Man United:Oct. 23 (A), March 19 (H) Man City:Oct. 2 (H), April 9 (A)
The first Merseyside derby will be a night game in late November at Goodison Park.
Of course, exact dates will change due to Champions League commitments and TV schedules, but one game we definitely know the date for is the final game of the season, which will be at home to Wolves on May 22.
The Reds will take on newly-promoted Brentford for the first time in the Premier League on 25 September.
Liverpool’s Premier League 2021/22 fixtures in full
* Note: All fixtures subject to change once TV companies make their picks.
August
Norwich City (A) – August 14
Burnley (H) – August 21
Chelsea (H) – August 28
September
Leeds (A) – September 11
Crystal Palace (H) – September 18
Brentford (A) – September 25
October
Man City (H) – October 2
Watford (A) – October 16
Man United (A) – October 23
Brighton (H) – October 30
November
West Ham (A) – November 6
Arsenal (H) – November 20
Southampton (H) – November 27
Everton (A) – November 30
December
Wolves (A) – December 4
Aston Villa (H) – December 11
Newcastle (H) – December 15
Tottenham (A) – December 18
Leeds (H) – December 26
Leicester (A) – December 28
January
Chelsea (A) – January 1
Brentford (H) – January 15
Crystal Palace (A) – January 22
February
Leicester (H) – February 9
Burnley (A) – February 12
Norwich (H) – February 19
Arsenal (A) – February 26
March
West Ham (H) – March 5
Brighton (A) – March 12
Man United (H) – March 19
April
Watford (H) – April 2
Man City (A) – April 9
Aston Villa (A) – April 16
Everton (H) – April 23
Newcastle (A) – April 30
May
Tottenham (H) – May 7
Southampton (A) – May 15
Wolves (H) – May 22
