Liverpool will begin the 2021/22 Premier League campaign away to Norwich City, with the full fixture list for the new season released.

The Premier League returns on August 14, with the Reds looking to renew their title challenge after injuries denied the chance of defending their crown in 2020/21.

Jurgen Klopp expects to have all three of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip back for the start of pre-season, and they will be joined by a new face in Ibrahima Konate.

A summer of preparation will then make way for the trip to Carrow Road to face the newly promoted Canaries.

The first home game a week later sees Burnley at Anfield, followed by Chelsea.

Boxing Day sees Leeds United as the visitors to Anfield, while the Reds also close out the season at home to Wolves on May 22.

A trip to Man City in early April has the potential to be a title six-pointer.

Key Dates First game: Norwich (A)

Norwich (A) Final game: Wolves (H)

Wolves (H) Boxing Day: Leeds (H)

Leeds (H) New Year’s Day: Chelsea (A)

Chelsea (A) Everton: Nov. 30 (A), April 23 (H)

Nov. 30 (A), April 23 (H) Man United: Oct. 23 (A), March 19 (H)

Oct. 23 (A), March 19 (H) Man City: Oct. 2 (H), April 9 (A)

The first Merseyside derby will be a night game in late November at Goodison Park.

Of course, exact dates will change due to Champions League commitments and TV schedules, but one game we definitely know the date for is the final game of the season, which will be at home to Wolves on May 22.

The Reds will take on newly-promoted Brentford for the first time in the Premier League on 25 September.

Liverpool’s Premier League 2021/22 fixtures in full

* Note: All fixtures subject to change once TV companies make their picks.

August

Norwich City (A) – August 14

Burnley (H) – August 21

Chelsea (H) – August 28

September

Leeds (A) – September 11

Crystal Palace (H) – September 18

Brentford (A) – September 25

October

Man City (H) – October 2

Watford (A) – October 16

Man United (A) – October 23

Brighton (H) – October 30

November

West Ham (A) – November 6

Arsenal (H) – November 20

Southampton (H) – November 27

Everton (A) – November 30

December

Wolves (A) – December 4

Aston Villa (H) – December 11

Newcastle (H) – December 15

Tottenham (A) – December 18

Leeds (H) – December 26

Leicester (A) – December 28

January

Chelsea (A) – January 1

Brentford (H) – January 15

Crystal Palace (A) – January 22

February

Leicester (H) – February 9

Burnley (A) – February 12

Norwich (H) – February 19

Arsenal (A) – February 26

March

West Ham (H) – March 5

Brighton (A) – March 12

Man United (H) – March 19

April

Watford (H) – April 2

Man City (A) – April 9

Aston Villa (A) – April 16

Everton (H) – April 23

Newcastle (A) – April 30

May

Tottenham (H) – May 7

Southampton (A) – May 15

Wolves (H) – May 22