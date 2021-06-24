Mbappe wants out of PSG amid surprise new midfield links – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are in the process of spending about £300 million this summer if you believe all the rumours. It’s probably best to take certain ones with a large pinch of salt!

Mbappe “asked to leave” while Reds remain keen

Kylian Mbappe is one of the most feared and in-demand forwards in Europe – among teams who can actually afford him, of course. It’s not entirely certain whether Liverpool come into that group any more, after a year of much-reduced income.

But we’re constantly linked with him anyway and the French forward has now opted to depart PSG, according to reports.

He has just one year left on his deal and “doesn’t believe in” the project on offer at the Parc des Princes.

We’ll be mentioned in conjunction with his name and signing him right up until the moment his future is decided, whether that ends up being at PSG, Anfield or anywhere else.

Outside-the-box thinking for new midfield?

Otavio is reported to be on Liverpool’s wish-list for summer, another midfield addition to a list which has recently included John McGinn and Rodrigo de Paul – all names outside the expected circle, in truth

Kostas Tsimikas does “not want a repeat of last year” and is considering saying yes to a loan proposal from Napoli, according to Italian media outlets

Takumi Minamino says he’s eager to prove his best for the Reds but acknowledges that his future is far from certain after a loan of his own at Southampton

Latest Liverpool FC news

Caoimhin Kelleher has been given a new five-year contract at Liverpool after becoming the club’s No2 goalkeeper last term

Sadio Mane has helped open a new hospital in his home town in Senegal after making a huge donation and putting in plenty of groundwork to get the project to completion

And no more explaining why away goals do not, in fact, ‘count double’ in European ties – the away goals rule is being binned by Uefa, effective from the upcoming season

Euro 2020 latest

Click the link above for all Euro 2020 news regarding the Reds!

Diogo Jota has played the most minutes of any Red at Euro 2020 after helping Portugal through to the last 16

Hendo is looking forward to a “special” game in facing Germany and says England players must have no regrets after the clash

Connor Roberts feels Wales will have 99% of the world against them as they root for Denmark’s revival after Christian Eriksen’s incident

And the Uefa medical chiefs say it’s fine and safe for fans and teams to travel around Europe for the knockout stages of Euro 2020

Latest transfer chat elsewhere

James Rodriguez was only ever there for Carlo! He wants to leave Everton immediately and has been offered to Atleti, AC Milan, Napoli and back to Real Madrid, which feels ambitious

Ryan Bertrand is ready to join Leicester City on a free transfer from Saints – quite the collection of wing-backs the Foxes will have next term

Emile Smith Rowe is to be offered a new contract at Arsenal amid interest from elsewhere. Don’t sign and get out while you can!

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Feel like pure shit, just want the away goals back. pic.twitter.com/y5igdsQB8C — Mari Lewis (@MariCLewis) June 24, 2021

Tonight’s late fixture is Bolivia against Uruguay in the Copa America. BBC iPlayer at 10pm for a chance to see Luis Suarez doing the business again!