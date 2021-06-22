Mohamed Salah is celebrating four years of being a Liverpool player, but is he the Reds’ greatest signing of the Premier League era?

On June 22, 2017, the Egyptian King arrived on Merseyside for £43.9 million from Roma – and he hasn’t looked back since.

Salah has scored 125 goals in just 203 appearances for Liverpool, not to mention becoming a world, European and English champion along the way.

But is he the Reds’ greatest acquisition since the Premier League got underway back in 1992?

Here’s how we rank the top 10, taking into account a mixture of talent, influence, longevity and silverware…

10. Roberto Firmino

Appearances: 292

Goals: 87

Honours: Premier League, Champions League, Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup

Philippe Coutinho comes close to making the cut, but his compatriot Roberto Firmino pips him due to more appearances and trophies.

The Brazilian has led the line in hugely intelligent fashion for Liverpool, dropping deep, working hard and producing moments of memorable skill.

Granted, there have been signs that Firmino could be in decline over the past 18 months, but without him, Salah and Sadio Mane would never have been as effective.

Considering he is often criticised for his lack of goals, a near one-in-three ratio is still a solid return, too, before adding in everything else he brings to the side.

9. Jordan Henderson

Appearances: 392

Goals: 30

Honours: Premier League, Champions League, League Cup, Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup

The thought of Jordan Henderson making this list back in the early 2010s was an unfathomable one, given his early struggles at Liverpool.

The midfielder has gone on to enjoy one of the great stories at Anfield, however, maturing into a legendary captain who has lifted both the Premier League and Champions League.

Not only that, but Henderson’s longevity stands out, with only Steven Gerrard lasting longer as captain in the post-war era.

Most importantly, though, Liverpool’s selfless leader is a top-class footballer – someone of Jurgen Klopp‘s stature would have given up on him a long time ago if he wasn’t.

8. Xabi Alonso

Appearances: 210

Goals: 19

Honours: Champions League, FA Cup, UEFA Super Cup

Few signings have looked so influential immediately for Liverpool than Xabi Alonso, who enjoyed five sparkling years at Anfield.

One of the great playmakers of his generation, the Spaniard secured Champions League glory in his first season and was a metronomic presence who allowed Gerrard off the leash.

There are some who claim that Alonso’s time at Liverpool has become overrated – he did experience the odd dip – but he was a world-class player who improved those around him.

In terms of vision and effortlessness on the ball, not many Reds players can compete with him.

7. Alisson

Appearances: 130

Goals: 1

Honours: Premier League, Champions League, Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup

To win trophies over a sustained period you need an elite goalkeeper, and Alisson is exactly that.

Following Loris Karius‘ nightmare in Kyiv, the 28-year-old swiftly arrived from Roma and has been one of the stars of the Klopp era.

On top form, there arguably isn’t a better ‘keeper in the world and his ability to make everything look simple is part of his greatness.

That West Brom winner late last season was the icing on the cake, in what could end up viewed as one of the most dramatic Liverpool goals of all time.

6. Fernando Torres

Appearances: 142

Goals: 81

Honours: N/A

In terms of superstar signings, few felt bigger than Fernando Torres when he strutted into Liverpool with his enviable looks and outrageous talent back in 2007.

It took no time for El Nino to become the new darling of the Kop and there was a short period when he was the best striker in world football, bagging 33 goals in his debut season.

A total of 81 strikes in 142 matches speaks volumes about how ruthless Torres was, and the only shame is that he was injury-plagued and eventually left for Chelsea.

Those wounds have largely healed now, though, and you can appreciate him for the sensation that he was.

5. Sami Hyypia

Appearances: 464

Goals: 35

Honours: Champions League, UEFA Cup, FA Cup x2, League Cup x2, UEFA Super Cup x2

When it comes to bargain buys, Sami Hyypia is one of the best in Liverpool’s long and successful history.

Costing just £2.5 million from Willem II in 1999, the giant Finn ended up edging towards 500 appearances for the Reds, winning two major European honours, as well as a couple of FA Cups and League Cups apiece.

A true leader whose lack of pace was hidden by immaculate positional sense and aerial dominance, Hyypia was a huge player under both Gerard Houllier and Rafa Benitez.

One of the best centre-backs to have played at Anfield.

4. Sadio Mane

Appearances: 218

Goals: 97

Honours: Premier League, Champions League, Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup

Football fans’ memories can be short, but a below-par 2020/21 season for Mane should not affect his reputation one bit.

Liverpool’s No. 10 still feels like one of the most significant signings Klopp has ever made – a kickstarter early into his reign – maturing from a very good player to a world-class one over the past five years.

A true warrior who is almost unplayable on his day, it was Mane who dragged the Reds to Premier League glory more than any other player in 2019/20.

Add to that his loveable, almost childlike personality and his connection with the fans, and you have a special footballer.

3. Luis Suarez

Appearances: 133

Goals: 82

Honours: League Cup

Luis Suarez falls short when it comes to trophies, but has there ever been a more talented footballer to play for Liverpool?

The Uruguayan was agonisingly close to inspiring the Reds to the title in 2013/14, producing an all-time great individual season that bordered on genius.

Suarez had his problems that shouldn’t be condoned, but from a purely footballing perspective, he was unrivalled at times.

He actually cost less than Andy Carroll at the time, which is ludicrous, and he is arguably the best player of the last decade – if you take away Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

2. Virgil van Dijk

Appearances: 130

Goals: 13

Honours: Premier League, Champions League, Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup

Had Virgil van Dijk not missed seven months of action last season through injury, he would have every chance of coming in at No. 1.

He just misses out, but that’s not playing down the incredible influence he has had at Liverpool.

Van Dijk’s arrival immediately saw the Reds go up a significant level and he helped them reach the Champions League final within five months of joining.

He went one better the following year and then clinched the league title, producing some of the most dominant centre-back performances witnessed anywhere over the past 20 years, with no faults to his game.

Van Dijk is ultimately Liverpool’s most important player, as highlighted by their huge struggles without him, and he could already be the club’s best-ever central defender.

1. Mohamed Salah

Appearances: 203

Goals: 125

Honours: Premier League, Champions League, Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup

For all the monstrous dominance of Van Dijk, the genius of Suarez and the quality of everyone else mentioned, Salah has to top the pile.

These last four years have seen him score at such a freakish rate and break so many records – he is also the third-fastest Liverpool player ever to reach 100 goals – and he has become a global superstar.

A born winner with an astonishing knack of finding the net and endlessly getting into good positions, Salah remains criminally underrated from the outside looking in.

Van Dijk pushes the Egpytian close, but no signing in the Premier League era has enjoyed his level of impact.

Here’s hoping there are many more goals and trophies to come.