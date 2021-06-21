Having been expected to stay at Liverpool despite interest from the Premier League and Championship, the club are now claimed to have set a price tag for their No. 76.

On Saturday, the Liverpool Echo‘s Paul Gorst claimed “the plan for Williams is for him to stay put,” with more opportunities likely next season.

But two days later, his colleague Theo Squires has now reported that the right-back is “expected to leave,” with the club setting a price tag in anticipation.

This information is corroborated by former club journalist David Lynch.

Williams is currently with the Wales squad at the Euros, and celebrated progress to the last 16 on Sunday despite a 1-0 loss to Italy, which means he will be at the tournament until at least June 26.

After that, it is claimed that he will push for a move away from Anfield, with Liverpool accepting that he “wants to be playing week in, week out at the highest level.”

Squires names Southampton, Leeds, Aston Villa and Burnley as suitors, with “interest likely to escalate later this summer,” as the likes of Norwich, Cardiff and Swansea have also been linked.

The Reds are said to be “willing to sanction a permanent exit,” with their “starting price” set at £10 million.

It would be a significant profit for the 20-year-old, who joined the academy at under-9s level and signed a new five-year contract with the club in 2020.

And while it comes as a surprise given previous reports, it makes sense that Williams would be looking to move on and Liverpool would be open to selling, with Trent Alexander-Arnold firmly established as first choice.

The player has shown his flexibility in operating as a left-back for Wales, but there remain question marks over his ability to reach the standard required at Liverpool.

If he does depart, he would follow Ki-Jana Hoever in opting to leave the club rather than challenge Alexander-Arnold for a starting berth, with the Dutchman having brought in over £13.5 million upon his switch to Wolves last summer.

The Reds are looking to raise funds through sales in the summer transfer window, and Williams’ blossoming reputation could see him become one of their most-coveted assets.

However, it follows the trend of allowing promising homegrown talents leave in order to generate money, with Rhian Brewster having also departed in 2020.

Williams’ proposed move away would likely require another right-back being brought in, though Ibrahima Konate‘s arrival could pave the way for Joe Gomez deputising in the role.