LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, April 23, 2018: Newcastle United's manager Rafael Benitez before the FA Premier League match between Everton and Newcastle United at Goodison Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Rafa Benitez to Everton “makes a lot of sense” after emerging as candidate

Rafa Benitez has emerged as a potential candidate for Everton‘s vacant managerial position, with the Blues hierarchy considering the former Liverpool man for the top job.

Liverpool’s neighbours are set for another summer of change after Carlo Ancelotti quickly left the building without looking back to return to Real Madrid when the opportunity arose at the start of the month.

The Italian was viewed as an appointment that could turn their fortunes around, but it wasn’t to be as they failed to make headway on their goals and a new direction is now needed once more.

And that could see them follow the path to Benitez, in what would not necessarily be a shock as Merseyside remains his home from his time at Liverpool.

The Merseyside press, including the Telegraph‘s Chris Bascombe, the Mirror‘s David Maddock and the Times‘ Paul Joyce all confirmed Everton‘s interest in the Spaniard in what some wouth consider a “most unexpected appointment.”

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, November 29, 2009: Liverpool's manager Rafael Benitez and Everton's manager David Moyes during the Premiership match at Goodison Park. The 212th Merseyside Derby. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

That is, of course, all down to his ties to Liverpool – where he spent six years, won the Champions League, FA Cup and Super Cup and subjected the Blues to eight defeats – as his career speaks for itself.

Contact has already been initiated to sound out interest between the two parties, with Benitez currently without a club and already residing on Merseyside.

Talks with ex-Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo “did not lead to a convincing outcome” and a return for David Moyes is complicated by his contract at West Ham, while Steven Gerrard’s name had also popped up.

Benitez has previously spoken about having no qualms over joining Everton, but it would undoubtedly receive mixed reviews from their fanbase.

But for most Reds, it’s a move that would make sense for both Benitez and Everton:

It’s a road that would have to be carefully navigated as Everton need harmony more than ever, but he’s more than qualified for the role and now only time will tell if he’s to be given the chance.

