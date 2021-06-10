Rafa Benitez has emerged as a potential candidate for Everton‘s vacant managerial position, with the Blues hierarchy considering the former Liverpool man for the top job.

Liverpool’s neighbours are set for another summer of change after Carlo Ancelotti quickly left the building without looking back to return to Real Madrid when the opportunity arose at the start of the month.

The Italian was viewed as an appointment that could turn their fortunes around, but it wasn’t to be as they failed to make headway on their goals and a new direction is now needed once more.

And that could see them follow the path to Benitez, in what would not necessarily be a shock as Merseyside remains his home from his time at Liverpool.

The Merseyside press, including the Telegraph‘s Chris Bascombe, the Mirror‘s David Maddock and the Times‘ Paul Joyce all confirmed Everton‘s interest in the Spaniard in what some wouth consider a “most unexpected appointment.”

That is, of course, all down to his ties to Liverpool – where he spent six years, won the Champions League, FA Cup and Super Cup and subjected the Blues to eight defeats – as his career speaks for itself.

Contact has already been initiated to sound out interest between the two parties, with Benitez currently without a club and already residing on Merseyside.

Talks with ex-Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo “did not lead to a convincing outcome” and a return for David Moyes is complicated by his contract at West Ham, while Steven Gerrard’s name had also popped up.

Benitez has previously spoken about having no qualms over joining Everton, but it would undoubtedly receive mixed reviews from their fanbase.

But for most Reds, it’s a move that would make sense for both Benitez and Everton:

I honestly think Benitez would do a lot of good if he ended up at Everton. It'll be a hard red pill for fans to swallow, mind. But the fact he can stay with his family on Merseyside is great for the man. — Remember The Super League! (@TheBeardOfXabi) June 10, 2021

Seeing a few Everton heads fall off because Benitez might be appointed manager. Do they really not want a trophy that much as to turn down a world-class manager? — Looking forward to Euro 2020! :D (@ReplicantL10) June 10, 2021

I did say! Makes a lot of sense all round. If Everton did offer the role to Rafa I think he would take it. It's not a shock move for me. https://t.co/8SOnFfqQ6s — Red (@TaintlessRed) June 9, 2021

Honestly think I'd be able to accept Rafa at Everton. Not love it, but right, okay, dude likes a tough gig and loves the city so as long as we finish ahead of them and all that. So. Yeah. Genuinely wonder how that lot would take it, though. — The Legacy Fan Offside (@LFCOffside) June 10, 2021

I'd be happy for Rafa. He loves the city and Everton would be a decent club for him. — Mister Mayhem (@Mayhempriv8) June 9, 2021

Be gutted if Rafa took the Everton job , but he is without doubt the best & most qualified manager available. — Paul Clarke (@PaulClarkey10) June 10, 2021

It’s a road that would have to be carefully navigated as Everton need harmony more than ever, but he’s more than qualified for the role and now only time will tell if he’s to be given the chance.