Reds target Atalanta CB & Gini explains PSG choice – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool’s transfer rumours have been fairly consistent and repetitive since the end of the season but today we bring you a new defensive name and some contract talk.
Second new centre-back incoming?
Liverpool have already landed Ibrahima Konate, but there was a suspicion toward the end of last term that we’d sign two defenders if we could.
That’s what happened in January, albeit with short-term fixes in Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak, and reports from Italy say a Serie A star is on our radar.
Atalanta’s Cristian Romero is the target of our affections, apparently; an absolutely superb Argentina international who has just won Italy’s top-flight award for best defender in 2020/21.
He has also just joined Atalanta on a permanent deal, having been on a long loan from Juventus, and Calciomercato suggest they’ll immediately cash in on a profit by selling him for around €50million.
If he’s a real target, rest assured we’re window shopping at the highest level. Add him and our centre-back picks are among the best in Europe – pending any departures, of course.
Reds transfer news of the day
Done deals rather than rumours on this occasion:
- Adrian is staying at Anfield after officially confirming a contract extension with the Reds
- Gini Wijnaldum has explained why a move to Barcelona fell through and he ended up picking PSG instead, after leaving Liverpool on a free
- Ibrahima Konate will show exactly why the Reds wanted him and reach the level he’s capable of, according to a former team-mate who watched his progression at Leipzig
Latest Liverpool FC news
- Naby Keita needs to be in a great place and be well taken-care of to perform to his highest level, says his former captain
- Thiago Alcantara has surprised a Reds fan with a brilliant call and some incredible gifts
- The final day at Anfield with fans in the ground was a goosebumps occasion, says Andy Robertson, and he’s looking forward to more of the same
- And Porto remain hopeful of sealing a permanent deal for Reds’ midfielder Marko Grujic
Euro 2020 latest
- Alisson Becker kept a clean sheet for Brazil as the Copa America started with a 3-0 win for the hosts
- Andy Robertson was beaten with Scotland, who went down 2-0 to Czech Republic – with Patrik Schick hitting the goal of the tournament from the halfway line
- Peter Schmeichel has revealed Denmark’s players didn’t want to play on after Christian Eriksen collapsed but Uefa enforced the ruling which would have seen them lose 3-0 otherwise
- And Gareth Southgate has been praised for getting England’s big team selection calls right by much of the media
Latest transfer chat elsewhere
- Philippe Coutinho is linked with a Brendan Rodgers reunion, with Leicester keen on a deal for just £17m
- Paulo Fonseca is set to be appointed the new Spurs boss on a three-year deal to replace Jose Mourinho…who replaced Fonseca at Roma
- Nabil Fekir is wanted by Arsenal but they are well short of the asking price, as they continue to get to grips with the fact they are firmly a second-rate team these days
Tweet of the day and match of the night
The most disingenuous text commentary of all time ? #SCOvCZE pic.twitter.com/jHIm4JIrn4
— Gary Taphouse (@garytaphouse) June 14, 2021
Tonight’s late fixture sees Thiago in action for Spain – probably! – against Sweden.
