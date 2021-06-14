Reds target Atalanta CB & Gini explains PSG choice – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool’s transfer rumours have been fairly consistent and repetitive since the end of the season but today we bring you a new defensive name and some contract talk.

Second new centre-back incoming?

Liverpool have already landed Ibrahima Konate, but there was a suspicion toward the end of last term that we’d sign two defenders if we could.

That’s what happened in January, albeit with short-term fixes in Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak, and reports from Italy say a Serie A star is on our radar.

Atalanta’s Cristian Romero is the target of our affections, apparently; an absolutely superb Argentina international who has just won Italy’s top-flight award for best defender in 2020/21.

He has also just joined Atalanta on a permanent deal, having been on a long loan from Juventus, and Calciomercato suggest they’ll immediately cash in on a profit by selling him for around €50million.

If he’s a real target, rest assured we’re window shopping at the highest level. Add him and our centre-back picks are among the best in Europe – pending any departures, of course.

Reds transfer news of the day

Done deals rather than rumours on this occasion:

Adrian is staying at Anfield after officially confirming a contract extension with the Reds

Gini Wijnaldum has explained why a move to Barcelona fell through and he ended up picking PSG instead, after leaving Liverpool on a free

Ibrahima Konate will show exactly why the Reds wanted him and reach the level he’s capable of, according to a former team-mate who watched his progression at Leipzig

Latest Liverpool FC news

Naby Keita needs to be in a great place and be well taken-care of to perform to his highest level, says his former captain

The final day at Anfield with fans in the ground was a goosebumps occasion, says Andy Robertson, and he’s looking forward to more of the same

Euro 2020 latest

Click the link above for all Euro 2020 news regarding the Reds!

Alisson Becker kept a clean sheet for Brazil as the Copa America started with a 3-0 win for the hosts

Andy Robertson was beaten with Scotland, who went down 2-0 to Czech Republic – with Patrik Schick hitting the goal of the tournament from the halfway line

Peter Schmeichel has revealed Denmark’s players didn’t want to play on after Christian Eriksen collapsed but Uefa enforced the ruling which would have seen them lose 3-0 otherwise

And Gareth Southgate has been praised for getting England’s big team selection calls right by much of the media

Latest transfer chat elsewhere

Philippe Coutinho is linked with a Brendan Rodgers reunion, with Leicester keen on a deal for just £17m

Paulo Fonseca is set to be appointed the new Spurs boss on a three-year deal to replace Jose Mourinho…who replaced Fonseca at Roma

Nabil Fekir is wanted by Arsenal but they are well short of the asking price, as they continue to get to grips with the fact they are firmly a second-rate team these days

Tweet of the day and match of the night

The most disingenuous text commentary of all time ? #SCOvCZE pic.twitter.com/jHIm4JIrn4 — Gary Taphouse (@garytaphouse) June 14, 2021

Tonight’s late fixture sees Thiago in action for Spain – probably! – against Sweden.