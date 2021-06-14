This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Reds target Atalanta CB & Gini explains PSG choice – Liverpool FC Roundup

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool’s transfer rumours have been fairly consistent and repetitive since the end of the season but today we bring you a new defensive name and some contract talk.

 

Second new centre-back incoming?

Liverpool have already landed Ibrahima Konate, but there was a suspicion toward the end of last term that we’d sign two defenders if we could.

That’s what happened in January, albeit with short-term fixes in Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak, and reports from Italy say a Serie A star is on our radar.

Atalanta’s Cristian Romero is the target of our affections, apparently; an absolutely superb Argentina international who has just won Italy’s top-flight award for best defender in 2020/21.

He has also just joined Atalanta on a permanent deal, having been on a long loan from Juventus, and Calciomercato suggest they’ll immediately cash in on a profit by selling him for around €50million.

If he’s a real target, rest assured we’re window shopping at the highest level. Add him and our centre-back picks are among the best in Europe – pending any departures, of course.

 

Reds transfer news of the day

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 4, 2020: Liverpool’s goalkeeper Adrián San Miguel del Castillo during the FA Premier League match between Aston Villa FC and Liverpool FC at Villa Park. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Done deals rather than rumours on this occasion:

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 12, 2020: Liverpool’s Naby Keita shakes hands with manager Jürgen Klopp as he is substituted during the opening FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leeds United FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. Liverpool won 4-3. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Euro 2020 latest

Click the link above for all Euro 2020 news regarding the Reds!

 

Latest transfer chat elsewhere

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Thursday, April 11, 2019: Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho during the UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final 1st Leg match between Manchester United FC and FC Barcelona at Old Trafford. Barcelona won 1-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Paulo Fonseca is set to be appointed the new Spurs boss on a three-year deal to replace Jose Mourinho…who replaced Fonseca at Roma

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Tonight’s late fixture sees Thiago in action for Spain – probably! – against Sweden.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments