This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

The 6 Liverpool players in the Euro 2020 knockout stages

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool will have six representatives in the knockout stages of Euro 2020 with only Andy Robertson dropping out of contention at the first opportunity.

The Reds faithful can hold an eager eye over five of the eight round of 16 ties at Euro 2020, after six players saw their respective countries clear the first hurdle.

It’s been a mixed summer to date for Jurgen Klopp‘s men with only two readily involved for their country throughout the group stage.

Although some may welcome the limited action as they look ahead to what is to come for Liverpool in 2021/22.

Before then, however, six Reds now face knockout football over the coming days as they each harbour hopes of progressing to the quarter-finals and beyond.

 

Jordan Henderson

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 22: Jordan Henderson of England interacts with Match Referee, Artur Dias after the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Group D match between Czech Republic and England at Wembley Stadium on June 22, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Morton - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Last 16: England vs. Germany (Wembley)
When: Tuesday, June 29 – 5pm
How to watch: BBC

England qualified top of Group D with two wins and a draw, the Liverpool captain has featured for just 45 minutes to date following his return from injury.

 

Neco Williams & Harry Wilson

BAKU, AZERBAIJAN - Saturday, June 12, 2021: Wales' Neco Williams (L) and Harry Wilson during a warm-down after the UEFA Euro 2020 Group A match between Wales and Switzerland at the Baku Olympic Stadium. The game ended in a 1-1 draw. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Last 16: Wales vs. Denmark (Amsterdam)
When: Saturday, June 26 – 5pm
How to watch: BBC

A memorable group stage for Wales saw Williams feature more prominently than his Liverpool counterpart, with a start at left-back in the game against Italy following on from a late appearance in the win over Turkey.

Wilson, meanwhile, has been used off the bench twice for a total of 20 minutes with their forward-facing players hard to displace.

 

Diogo Jota

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - JUNE 15: Laszlo Kleinheisler of Hungary is closed down by Diogo Jota of Portugal during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Group F match between Hungary and Portugal at Puskas Arena on June 15, 2021 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Angel Martinez - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Last 16: Belgium vs. Portugal (Sevilla)
When: Saturday, June 27 – 8pm
How to watch: ITV

Readily relied upon, Jota has been a mainstay in Portugal’s attack having played a total of 254 minutes this summer with a return of one goal and one assist.

 

Thiago

Thiago Alcantara, Spain (Photo by Mutsu Kawamori/AFLO)

Last 16: Croatia vs. Spain (Copenhagen)
When: Monday, June 28 – 5pm
How to watch: ITV

Liverpool’s No. 6 has largely been a spectator for Luis Enrique’s side, starting on the bench in all three group games with just 53 minutes under his belt so far.

 

Xherdan Shaqiri

BAKU, AZERBAIJAN - JUNE 20: Xherdan Shaqiri of Switzerland celebrates with teammate Breel Embolo after scoring their team's third goal during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Group A match between Switzerland and Turkey at Baku Olimpiya Stadionu on June 20, 2021 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by Francois Nel - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Last 16: Sweden France vs. Switzerland (Bucharest)
When: Monday, June 28 – 8pm
How to watch: ITV

Switzerland’s No. 23 has been at the heart of their success, scoring two brilliant goals and setting up another on the way to the knockouts. He has started each game for a total of 217 minutes.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments