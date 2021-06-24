The 6 Liverpool players in the Euro 2020 knockout stages

Liverpool will have six representatives in the knockout stages of Euro 2020 with only Andy Robertson dropping out of contention at the first opportunity.

The Reds faithful can hold an eager eye over five of the eight round of 16 ties at Euro 2020, after six players saw their respective countries clear the first hurdle.

It’s been a mixed summer to date for Jurgen Klopp‘s men with only two readily involved for their country throughout the group stage.

Although some may welcome the limited action as they look ahead to what is to come for Liverpool in 2021/22.

Before then, however, six Reds now face knockout football over the coming days as they each harbour hopes of progressing to the quarter-finals and beyond.

Jordan Henderson

Last 16: England vs. Germany (Wembley)

When: Tuesday, June 29 – 5pm

How to watch: BBC

England qualified top of Group D with two wins and a draw, the Liverpool captain has featured for just 45 minutes to date following his return from injury.

Neco Williams & Harry Wilson

Last 16: Wales vs. Denmark (Amsterdam)

When: Saturday, June 26 – 5pm

How to watch: BBC

A memorable group stage for Wales saw Williams feature more prominently than his Liverpool counterpart, with a start at left-back in the game against Italy following on from a late appearance in the win over Turkey.

Wilson, meanwhile, has been used off the bench twice for a total of 20 minutes with their forward-facing players hard to displace.

Diogo Jota

Last 16: Belgium vs. Portugal (Sevilla)

When: Saturday, June 27 – 8pm

How to watch: ITV

Readily relied upon, Jota has been a mainstay in Portugal’s attack having played a total of 254 minutes this summer with a return of one goal and one assist.

Thiago

Last 16: Croatia vs. Spain (Copenhagen)

When: Monday, June 28 – 5pm

How to watch: ITV

Liverpool’s No. 6 has largely been a spectator for Luis Enrique’s side, starting on the bench in all three group games with just 53 minutes under his belt so far.

Xherdan Shaqiri

Last 16: Sweden France vs. Switzerland (Bucharest)

When: Monday, June 28 – 8pm

How to watch: ITV

Switzerland’s No. 23 has been at the heart of their success, scoring two brilliant goals and setting up another on the way to the knockouts. He has started each game for a total of 217 minutes.