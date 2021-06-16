This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

Tough festive fixtures but Liverpool fans welcome Norwich title omen in 2021/22

Liverpool will see their 2021/22 season start on the road and end at Anfield, and fans were abuzz with the stars aligning once more with the campaign to kick off at Norwich. 

The outline for the new campaign is now upon us, it’s just up to Liverpool as to how it will all unfold and the beauty of fixture release day is that anything is possible.

It’s a clean slate after a turbulent year for Jurgen Klopp‘s men, where they had to dig deep to ensure Champions League football could return for the fifth consecutive campaign.

Norwich presents the first hurdle to overcome before Anfield gets its first taste of action against Burnley and then Chelsea, whereas the festive period is to prove a tough one.

And it left plenty for fans to contemplate, especially considering the return of supporters.

 

Starting against Norwich was a good omen in 2019/20, so why not this time around too?

 

The festive period was met with mixed reactions, with some tough away trips…

“Superb boxing day game. Chelsea NY’s a pain but at least it’s a normal train service. Good run in to #20!”

KloppiteE on This Is Anfield

“That 2 week period of Tottenham, Leicester, Leeds, Chelsea around Christmas is horrible. 3 away games in that time run as well.”

Macca17 on This Is Anfield

 

But the general consensus was one of excitement for what is ahead…

“Pretty decent fixtures. Let’s go Reds. I didn’t want Jan 1st game but it’s inevitable, awesome Boxing day game too. Jam-packed December with AFCON coming in Jan, fingers crossed.”

Akshay on This Is Anfield

With just 59 days until the next season gets underway, there’s plenty to be optimistic about for what could soon be around the corner!

Fan Comments