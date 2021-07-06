Roberto Firmino has now been a Red for six years, in that time he has become a key player for Liverpool and cemented his name in the history books.

The Brazilian arrived at Anfield on July 6, 2015, and had become the second most expensive signing in the club’s history after a £29 million deal was struck with Hoffenheim.

Firmino was a somewhat unknown quantity at the time, but it wouldn’t take too long for him to work his way into becoming a key cog in Jurgen Klopp‘s machine.

The 29-year-old would form a formidable relationship with Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah and prove crucial to the recent success Liverpool have enjoyed.

A popular figure with plenty still to give, and here we celebrate Firmino’s six years as a Red with some of his memorable moments and noteworthy statistics.

Celebrate in style

It really would be remiss not to start with his famous goal celebrations, ones that have never failed in bringing a smile to one’s face.

From a tuck and roll (as seen in Madrid), Samba flair, the love heart, the eye-patch and the karate kick, Firmino has it all in his locker and the return of full stadiums could see some new ones emerge.

And we’ll no doubt see Sadio Mane in on the action too!

European Bobby

And talking about goals, Firmino has had his fair share – 87 to date, in fact.

While 2020/21 was a quiet year for the No. 9, he knows the route to goal and can step up in the big moment and on the European stage.

He has Liverpool’s joint-most goals in a single European season with 11, a tally shared with Mohamed Salah that dates back to the 2017/18 season – a campaign that returned a career-high 27 in all competitions.

Dean Saunders (9), Djibril Cisse (8) and Mane (8) are next in line on the list behind Firmino and Salah.

Klopp’s ever-present

When you talk about fitness and availability, Firmino ought to be one of the first names to mind such is his consistency under Klopp.

In his six seasons under the German, the Brazilian has made 285 appearances out of a possible 318 – the most of any Red since Klopp’s arrival in October 2015.

Gini Wijnaldum (237) and Sadio Mane (218) are second and third in the list, but the Dutchman’s departure ensured Firmino will not be caught any time soon.

The most games Firmino has missed in a season under Klopp is 10 and that was in their debut campaign, and just 23 games in the five seasons since have not seen the No. 9 make an appearance. Incredible.

May I assist you?

Firmino is often known as the one that keeps the red machine ticking, the glue that ensures Klopp’s system can fire on all cylinders.

Selfless is one word to describe it, but his game intelligence is what makes it so effective and while he creates space for others to take advantage of, he also sets up his teammates on the way to finding the net.

The Brazilian’s 69 assists since Klopp’s arrival is the most of any other Red, 19 ahead of the next best in Salah.

From backheel passes to other exquisite footwork, Firmino often makes it look good in the process!

Brazil’s leading man

There have been a long list of Brazilians to ply their trade in the Premier League and Liverpool are no strangers to having some South American flair in their side.

But none have been more prolific than Firmino, with his 66 top-flight goals and 47 assists the most of any Brazilian ever to play in the division – a tally achieved in 211 games.

Champion of the world

There have countless moments throughout Firmino’s six years at the club, but one that instantly comes to mind is his heroics in the Club World Cup.

A competition that takes on great meaning for the No. 9 and he stood up the task, scoring two of the three goals across the two games, including the trophy clincher against Flamengo.

His shirt was immediately off and we wouldn’t have expected anything less from our Bobby and here’s hoping for more decisive moments in the years to come!

‘Give the ball to Bobby and he will score’