Copa America ends in heartache for Firmino, Alisson and Fabinho

Liverpool’s three Brazilian stars will now head off on their long-overdue summer break, but the season ended on a sour note with defeat in the Copa America final.

Two years ago it was celebrations as Brazil won the 2019 edition, but there was no repeat for the Reds involved.

None of Roberto Firmino, Fabinho or – the only real surprise – Alisson were picked in the starting line-up by Tite, who actually opted for players from the Reds’ rivals in each case.

Everton‘s Richarlison, Man United‘s Fred and Man City‘s Ederson all got the nod – but the latter was beaten by a cool lob from Angel Di Maria for the game’s opening goal.

The lack of threat meant a change was needed and Firmino make a swift entrance at half-time, replacing Fred and going straight up front along with Neymar.

He brought more movement and aggressive closing down to the team which initially saw Brazil try to get back in the game, but Argentina defended resolutely throughout and saw out the 90 minutes for a 1-0 win and their first title since 1993.

Both Alisson and Fabinho remained unused subs throughout.