Henderson departure claims & 5 Reds in line for quick exits – Liverpool FC Roundup

Considering we’re told Liverpool are likely to sell in order to buy this summer, it’s not a surprise – and probably a godo thing – that the Monday rumours centre around Anfield exits.

 

Sudden Henderson departure claims

Nobody would think Liverpool want to sell club captain Jordan Henderson. Fewer would think Hendo wants to leave Liverpool. And even after Monday’s rumours flew back and forth, we still have a hard job putting any amount of belief in any of it, truth be told.

But there it is: Dominic King of the Mail says there’s a “very real prospect” the skipper could leave this summer after earlier reports of something of a stand-off regarding a contract renewal.

Essentially, Hendo hasn’t signed the deal on offer and the Reds don’t want to lose him on a free a la Gini – so are suddenly countenancing a sale, potentially this summer.

Agent talk? Media mouthpieces? Scare tactics from one side or the other? We’ll leave you to decide and just assume Hendo has no part of it and will line up against Norwich or soon after.

 

