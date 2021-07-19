Considering we’re told Liverpool are likely to sell in order to buy this summer, it’s not a surprise – and probably a godo thing – that the Monday rumours centre around Anfield exits.

Sudden Henderson departure claims

Nobody would think Liverpool want to sell club captain Jordan Henderson. Fewer would think Hendo wants to leave Liverpool. And even after Monday’s rumours flew back and forth, we still have a hard job putting any amount of belief in any of it, truth be told.

But there it is: Dominic King of the Mail says there’s a “very real prospect” the skipper could leave this summer after earlier reports of something of a stand-off regarding a contract renewal.

Essentially, Hendo hasn’t signed the deal on offer and the Reds don’t want to lose him on a free a la Gini – so are suddenly countenancing a sale, potentially this summer.

Agent talk? Media mouthpieces? Scare tactics from one side or the other? We’ll leave you to decide and just assume Hendo has no part of it and will line up against Norwich or soon after.

Reds rumours of the day

Nat Phillips is top of Brighton’s list to replace Ben White, it seems, and a £15m deal could go through quickly as they “step up” their interest

Sheyi Ojo is also on his way out having been omitted from the travelling squad for pre-season and Bayer Leverkusen see him as a low-cost replacement for Demarai Gray, who is expected to move to Everton

Latest Liverpool FC news

Youngsters could be trading Liverpool for Chelsea: Ethan Ennis has rejected a scholarship with the Reds and could move to the Blues or potentially Man United, so we’ll be seeking a possible tribunal fee for him. And Chelsea‘s Lewis Bate will similarly opt out of a renewal and we are among the teams keen to bring him in

Sadio Mane is among the big names set for a new contract with the Reds as we focus on renewals rather than new signings this summer

Our pre-season plans continue to develop with news we’ll play Athletic Club and Osasuna at Anfield – with 40,000 fans in attendance before the campaign begins

And Trent says he’s ready for action after overcoming the injury which saw him miss Euro 2020

Latest transfer chat elsewhere

Callum Hudson-Odoi has been offered by Chelsea to Bayern Munich in exchange for winger Kingsley Coman

Andros Townsend is set to be Rafa Benitez’s first signing at Everton and he’ll follow that up by landing Demarai Gray from Leverkusen

Odsonne Edouard is one of Brighton’s top priorities this summer as the Celtic striker is into the last year of his contract

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Jordan Henderson is hugely important to #LFC on and off the pitch. Extending his contract so he retires at the club is an absolute no brainer. He’s getting better as he gets older and will be a big part of Klopp’s plans to succeed in next few years. Great footballer and leader. — Si Steers (@sisteers) July 19, 2021

No games tonight – but the Reds are back on Tuesday!