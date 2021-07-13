Ibrahima Konate is the new kid on the block as Liverpool reunite for pre-season, but there’s one player, in particular, he should be keeping his ears open for.

The 22-year-old linked up with Jurgen Klopp and co. on Monday, 45 days after his signing was made official.

At 6ft 4, Konate offers a presence and will be eager to hit the ground running alongside his new teammates, with the dreaded lactate test already under his belt.

But with an adjustment period ahead of him, both on and off the field, assistant manager Pep Lijnders knows exactly who the young Frenchman should turn to.

“We say a big welcome to Ibrahima Konate: just listen to James Milner and everything will be fine!” he said in a pre-season diary for LiverpoolFC.com.

Heading into his 19th season as a professional, Milner is the one who drives the standards and is regularly name-checked by new signings and youngsters alike for offering sage advice.

There are few better than Milner in situations such as these and his presence and importance to Liverpool are obviously not lost on Lijnders.

There’s plenty of excitement for what Konate can bring to the team, but Lijnders is equally eager for those returning from loan spells and the club’s youngsters to seize the moment.

And the “updated” Bob Paisley phrase his shares is simply brilliant and perfectly encapsulates the ethos that Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp hold dear.

“Also, it’s a trusted welcome to all the boys who come back from their loan clubs; your experiences for sure will make us stronger during this pre-season,” Lijnders continued.

“Then for all the young talents who have come with us, our message is enjoy and keep this “updated” phrase of Bob Paisley in your mind.

“We search for a player who nutmegs Virgil van Dijk in training but steps politely aside for him in the corridor. Some football rules will never change, that’s what I love so much about this game.

“And for all the others, let’s show why we are Liverpool in each session and success will follow us this season.”