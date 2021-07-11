Jordan Henderson has the chance to emulate a feat accomplished by only three other Liverpool players to represent England, and that’s to win a major trophy with his country.

Gareth Southgate’s squad ensured the England men’s team qualified for their first final since the 1966 World Cup with a 2-1 win over Denmark, with extra time required to get the job done.

Henderson entered the fray five minutes into the added 30, taking over from Declan Rice to add an experienced head into the side and he proved influential.

The time on the pitch took the Liverpool captain’s minutes at the Euros to 105 ahead of the final against Italy on Sunday night.

And it means he could now become only the fourth Liverpool player to lift a trophy for England behind Roger Hunt, the club’s second all-time top goalscorer with 285, Ian Callaghan, the all-time appearance maker with 857, and Gerry Byrne.

Hunt made 492 appearances for the Reds during an 11-year career and would represent his country a total of 34 times, one of which included the 1966 World Cup final.

The then 28-year-old would play the full 120 minutes at Wembley as England notched a 4-2 win over West Germany to lift the Jules Rimet trophy, where he received a winners’ medal.

It wouldn’t be until 41 years later that Callaghan and Byrne received theirs as squad players were not handed one on the day of the final.

And now 55 years later, Henderson can follow in the trios footsteps by helping the Three Lions get their hands on only their second piece of silverware and their first European Championship trophy.

The Liverpool captain, of course, is no stranger to lifting silverware in recent years having been key to the Reds’ Premier League, Champions League, Super Cup and Club World Cup success.

It’s been 55 years of hurt for England and Henderson will be eager to end the drought and bounce into pre-season with a major trophy under his belt and the appetite for more with Liverpool.

The last Liverpool player to be part of a Euros final was Pepe Reina back in 2012 when Spain lifted the trophy.