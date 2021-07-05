LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 22: Jude Bellingham of England looks on during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Group D match between Czech Republic and England at Wembley Stadium on June 22, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill - UEFA)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Fans are convinced Jude Bellingham wants to join Liverpool – “We have to get him”

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

After Jude Bellingham’s passionate celebration of Jordan Henderson‘s first England goal on Saturday, Liverpool fans are convinced he is “destined” for a move to Anfield.

Henderson capped an emphatic quarter-final victory over Ukraine at the weekend, with his header making it 4-0 on the night as he netted his first-ever senior international goal.

It was a big moment for the Liverpool captain, and that was echoed throughout the squad as he was swarmed in celebration and lauded after the game.

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Bellingham, who made his third appearance of the Euros as a second-half substitute, was among those to tell fans he was “buzzing” for Henderson as he took to social media:

This was abundantly clear as ITV shared touchline footage of Gareth Southgate, his staff and his bench celebrating the goal, with Bellingham among them as he prepared to come on:

The 18-year-old was clearly elated as he relished in a landmark for a player who has taken him under his wing while on England duty, pumping his fists as he turned to Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Back in April, Eurosport‘s Dean Jones claimed Liverpool were among the clubs “keeping an eye on the situation from afar” as Bellingham continues his development at Dortmund.

He is a known admirer of the Reds, having shared a compilation of Steven Gerrard’s best bits on Twitter in May:

This has all led to Liverpool fans growing convinced that he is on the path to Anfield in the future, despite interest from a variety of clubs as he forges a reputation in the Bundesliga.

 

For some, Bellingham is “destined” for Liverpool…

 

Meanwhile, Hendo has been called into action…

It is certainly not out of the realms of possibility to see Bellingham play for Liverpool in the future, particularly given Jurgen Klopp‘s links with Dortmund, his desire to emulate Gerrard and the need for a midfield evolution on Merseyside.

Henderson and Thiago are over 30 and James Milner is entering the final year of his contract at 35, while Gini Wijnaldum has already left and there are question marks over the futures of Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Liverpool have the likes of Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott poised to step up in the years to come, but they will need to be joined by more young talent to ensure continued success.

Bellingham could be part of that, so let’s hope Henderson does all he can to persuade him!

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments