After Jude Bellingham’s passionate celebration of Jordan Henderson‘s first England goal on Saturday, Liverpool fans are convinced he is “destined” for a move to Anfield.

Henderson capped an emphatic quarter-final victory over Ukraine at the weekend, with his header making it 4-0 on the night as he netted his first-ever senior international goal.

It was a big moment for the Liverpool captain, and that was echoed throughout the squad as he was swarmed in celebration and lauded after the game.

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Bellingham, who made his third appearance of the Euros as a second-half substitute, was among those to tell fans he was “buzzing” for Henderson as he took to social media:

Which way to Wembley??? Semis here we come. Buzzing for @JHenderson ?? pic.twitter.com/Cg9xcnnvAn — Jude Bellingham (@BellinghamJude) July 3, 2021

This was abundantly clear as ITV shared touchline footage of Gareth Southgate, his staff and his bench celebrating the goal, with Bellingham among them as he prepared to come on:

The 18-year-old was clearly elated as he relished in a landmark for a player who has taken him under his wing while on England duty, pumping his fists as he turned to Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Back in April, Eurosport‘s Dean Jones claimed Liverpool were among the clubs “keeping an eye on the situation from afar” as Bellingham continues his development at Dortmund.

He is a known admirer of the Reds, having shared a compilation of Steven Gerrard’s best bits on Twitter in May:

This has all led to Liverpool fans growing convinced that he is on the path to Anfield in the future, despite interest from a variety of clubs as he forges a reputation in the Bundesliga.

For some, Bellingham is “destined” for Liverpool…

Man Jude Bellingham to Liverpool makes all the sense in the world. It's in the same league as Klopp to Liverpool, has that sense of inevitability. — $HHendo Swapan ??? (@Swapan_Sarit) July 4, 2021

Some players are destined to play for a specific club, Declan Rice to Chelsea and Jude Bellingham to Liverpool looks like it. #LFC — ??? (@LFCElements) June 27, 2021

The more and more I see Jude Bellingham play the more I can see him playing in Klopps Liverpool. The energy, quality and calmness that Jude has on the ball is outstanding and in the all action football that Klopp demands he would thrive. — Paul (@Duality_90_) July 4, 2021

Jude Bellingham will sign for Liverpool in the next few season. Mark my words. ? — JJ ?? (@JackOwenJordan) July 4, 2021

Bellingham to Liverpool next season. He’s already a huge admirer of Gerrard and good friends with Henderson. Get him at 19 and let him develop more here his price tag will be lower than what it will he in a few years time so it’s good to get him sooner. — ??? (@PassLikeThiago) July 4, 2021

Meanwhile, Hendo has been called into action…

Genuinely could see Bellingham at Liverpool in the future , the best captain in the world is taken him under his wing?? https://t.co/OOUVE1v9zS — DisclosedLFC??????? (@DisclosedLFC) July 4, 2021

Hendo best be doing everything to make sure Bellingham joins us at some point in the next couple of years — Kaye8a. (@KayethenLFC) July 3, 2021

Guys get used to this Hendo Bellingham midfield, gonna be great for us in a couple seasons…. — Klopp on top (@OnKlopp) July 3, 2021

Bellingham and Hendo in midfield? Nice to see Liverpool present and future on the pitch ??? — Firmino (@ZaanQadri) July 3, 2021

Henderson is doing all he can to get Bellingham to Anfield. In a year or two we have to get him. Money should really not be a big issue for a club our size — An (@AnfieldAn) July 4, 2021

It is certainly not out of the realms of possibility to see Bellingham play for Liverpool in the future, particularly given Jurgen Klopp‘s links with Dortmund, his desire to emulate Gerrard and the need for a midfield evolution on Merseyside.

Henderson and Thiago are over 30 and James Milner is entering the final year of his contract at 35, while Gini Wijnaldum has already left and there are question marks over the futures of Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Liverpool have the likes of Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott poised to step up in the years to come, but they will need to be joined by more young talent to ensure continued success.

Bellingham could be part of that, so let’s hope Henderson does all he can to persuade him!