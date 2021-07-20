Liverpool face two quickfire 30-minute friendlies this evening, with the Reds taking on FC Wacker Innsbruck and Stuttgart in Austria. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff against Innsbruck is 5pm (BST), before the Stuttgart game gets underway at 5.45pm.

Teams

Liverpool team vs. FC Wacker Innsbruck: Karius; Alexander-Arnold (C), Matip, B.Davies, Beck; Clarkson, Morton, Cain; Gordon, Origi, Minamino

Liverpool team vs. Stuttgart: Adrian; Bradley, Konate, R.Williams, Tsimikas; Milner (C), Keita, Elliott; Mane, Salah, Oxlade-Chamberlain

Subs: H.Davies, Koumetio, N.Williams, Wilson

Our coverage updates automatically below: