Liverpool have confirmed the departure of academy striker Liam Millar, with the Canada international agreeing to join Swiss club Basel in a deal worth £1.3 million.

Millar moved to Merseyside back in 2016, following a breakthrough in the Fulham academy, and established himself as a dependable figure at youth level.

He was handed his senior international debut two years after joining the Reds, and this was followed by the first of two loan spells with Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership.

Cut short in 2020, however, Millar remained part of the Liverpool under-23s squad and even featured for the first team in the 1-0 victory over Shrewsbury in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

After another loan at Charlton in the second half of last season, the 21-year-old garnered interest in the permanent deal from the Addicks, along with Blackpool, Odense and the New York Red Bulls.

But it is Basel who have secured his signature after the two clubs agreed a fee of £1.3 million, with Liverpool also negotiating a 20 percent sell-on clause for the versatile forward.

Millar quickly agreed personal terms on a long-term deal with the Swiss side, and is now expected to link up with the senior squad at St Jakub-Park.

There are a number of familiar faces at Basel including former Liverpool youngster Pajtim Kasami, along with Valentin Stocker, Ricky van Wolfswinkel and Taulant Xhaka.

The Reds have already sold goalkeeper Kamil Grabara to FC Copenhagen in a £3 million deal, while Sepp van den Berg, Paul Glatzel and Adam Lewis have all departed on loan.

Good luck, Liam!