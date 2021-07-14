Liverpool’s association with throw-in coach heads into 4th year

Liverpool have continually sought to turn over every stone in the pursuit of success and it’s now over three years strong for Thomas Gronnemark, with a fourth season on the horizon.

A real strength of Jurgen Klopp‘s is knowing that he cannot do it all alone, that he is not an expert in every facet of the game despite his obvious genius.

And it’s this openness to new information that allows for evolution to take place, key for any team aiming to achieved success one year after another.

The initial association with throw-in coach Gronnemark was met with raised eyebrows from some in the footballing world but they missed the wider picture.

Throw-ins have been widely overlooked in the game, a means to an end almost, but Liverpool under the guidance of Gronnemark have turned it into a real strength in recycling possession and starting attacks.

Gronnemark started working with the Reds at the start of the 2018/19 season and straight off the bat Andy Robertson noted that it’s “the small gains that can make big differences.”

And after working with Liverpool for three seasons, a fourth looks on the horizon after Gronnemark linked up with the Reds in Austria for the start of pre-season.

It’s a no-brainer to continue the association after steady improvement year on year, with @topimpacat on Twitter noting Liverpool’s throw-in accuracy has risen from 86.6 percent in Gronnemark’s first season to 90.5 percent in 2020/21.

PL 20/21: Throw In Performance pic.twitter.com/7aNu1mswDK — Omar (@topimpacat) July 5, 2021

The freelance coach has also worked for the likes of Ajax, RB Leipzig, KAA Gent and Midtjylland, with clubs around the world growing increasingly aware of how all the little things add up.

The continuity in the coaches room is one that precedes an important season ahead for Liverpool as they look to compete for top honours once more, and Gronnemark’s work will prove beneficial.