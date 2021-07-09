Quick guide to the 8 Liverpool youngsters on the plane to Austria

Jurgen Klopp and his staff have consistently offered the club’s youth products the opportunity to train alongside the first team and this pre-season is no different.

With a handful of senior figures enjoying their summer holiday after their international exploits this summer, or still partaking in a tournament, a host of academy talent are on the plane to Austria.

Liverpool will start their pre-season preparations on Monday away from Kirkby with a 34-man squad, it includes the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

But among the senior cohort are 11 academy players, eight of whom have been drafted into first-team training previously but we’ve not seen regularly in matchday squads.

The more experienced academy members in Jake Cain, Leighton Clarkson and Ben Woodburn are present for day one and could later find themselves with a loan or permanent move.

But who are the other eight to be given the chance to catch Klopp’s eye this pre-season?

Marcelo Pitaluga – Goalkeeper, 18

The final signing of last summer on a three-year deal, with the option for a further two, Pitaluga featured for both the under-18s and under-23s last season but is listed as a member of the senior team.

He trained regularly with the likes of Alisson, Adrian and Caoimhin Kelleher before an injury in February would end his campaign prematurely. An exciting talent with plenty of potential.

Harvey Davies – Goalkeeper, 17

The Scouser has been with the club since the under-9s level and heads into pre-season off the back of signing his first professional contract.

Was a surprise name in the matchday squad against RB Leipzig in the Champions League which came after just one outing with the U18s, which he followed up with a place on the bench in the tie against Real Madrid.

Would end the 2020/21 season regularly training with the first-team and in goal for the U18s as they made it to the FA Youth Cup final.

Billy Koumetio – Centre-back, 18

Was widely considered the next young talent to breakthrough last summer and despite an injury crisis at centre-back, largely remained with the academy to hone his craft – primarily with the U18s.

Did make his senior debut in the Champions League at Midtjylland, but is susceptible to the odd error or two but at just 18 there is plenty of room to grow and mature yet.

Owen Beck – Left-back, 18

A mainstay with the U23s, Beck is in the mould of the modern full-back who is consistently prepared and capable of providing an attacking threat and this isn’t his first call-up under Klopp.

He ended last season with five assists to his name and with Andy Robertson not initially present, there will be plenty of opportunities to come his way.

Conor Bradley – Right-back, 18

A hard-working and enthusiastic talent, Bradley is a name Reds will have grown to know after he was touted as the next understudy to Trent Alexander-Arnold should Neco Williams depart.

Signed in 2019, it’s been a strong couple of years of development for the right-back who now has an international cap with Northern Ireland to his name. Another one who is not afraid to offer runs forward.

Tyler Morton – Midfielder, 18

A versatile option with an eye for goal, Morton is capable of stunning moments and with 10 goals and seven assists across U18 and U23 levels, he proved a standout in the academy last season and only two players would contribute to more goals.

In addition to that, he is a hard worker and a real threat from set-pieces.

Mateusz Musialowski – Forward, 17

An excitement machine, the Pole appears as though he has his own ball attached to a string such is his dribbling ability and he certainly has the skill to finish the chances he creates.

He has made a notable impression in 26 appearances for the U18 having notched 12 goals and five assists, with his speed and quick feet, with both left and right, notable assets.

Kaide Gordon – Forward, 16

A highly-rated talent and at 16 has already featured for both the U18s and U23s, with goals to boot for both, and was called up to senior training back in May just months after his arrival.

A creative and confident forward, Gordon is certainly one to watch for the future.